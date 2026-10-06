Donald Trump Struggles to Say 'Law Enforcement' During Rousing Nebraska Rally Speech: Watch

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Donald Trump appeared to have trouble during his speech while addressing a crowd at a rally in Nebraska on Monday, October 5. The POTUS, 80, seemed to struggle with the word "law enforcement" as he spoke to the audience about passing a law about imposing the death penalty on anyone who kills a police officer.

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Trump glitches while trying to say law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/ukhW0DDWwL — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump couldn't say the word 'law enforcement' during his address.

"We will pass the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers, and anyone who kills a police officer or a law f-, a l-, any officer or law enforcement," Trump attempted to say as he stumbled over his words during the talk.

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Viewers Were Confused About Donald Trump Tripping Over His Words

Source: @Acyn/X '[Donald] Trump glitches while trying to say law enforcement,' one X user noted.

The statement left viewers scratching their heads, with one user penning on X: "Trump glitches while trying to say law enforcement." "That is definitely a sign that something happened in Trump’s head," someone else noted.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump signed an executive order on October 5.

Someone else scoffed: "Such a strong grasp of the English language." "Oh no, Donnie’s now gonna try to rename ‘law enforcement officers’ to ‘lawfits,’ isn’t he?" another person wondered. Elsewhere during the event, the president brought up his beloved assistant Natalie Harp to the podium so she could hand him an executive order document to sign.

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Donald Trump Signed an Executive Order During the Rally

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp appeared on stage during Donald Trump's rally.

"And I'd like to ask Natalie to come out. Natalie, come out, bring it out now Natalie. Bring it out, I'll sign it right here," he said to the crowd. Harp, 35, strolled across the stage before handing Trump the document as the audience loudly chanted: "USA! USA! USA!" Once she left the platform, Trump rambled on: "She reminds me [of] like [a] The Price Is Right [model]. Thank you, Natalie. Come on. This perfect person comes up, hands it, walks up. We should go on television with this show, right?"

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Donald Trump's Cherished Assistant Natalie Harp Accompanied Him to the Event

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp often travels with Donald Trump for official meetings and presidential business.