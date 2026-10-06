Donald Trump Struggles to Say 'Law Enforcement' During Rousing Nebraska Rally Speech: Watch
Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to have trouble during his speech while addressing a crowd at a rally in Nebraska on Monday, October 5.
The POTUS, 80, seemed to struggle with the word "law enforcement" as he spoke to the audience about passing a law about imposing the death penalty on anyone who kills a police officer.
"We will pass the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers, and anyone who kills a police officer or a law f-, a l-, any officer or law enforcement," Trump attempted to say as he stumbled over his words during the talk.
Viewers Were Confused About Donald Trump Tripping Over His Words
The statement left viewers scratching their heads, with one user penning on X: "Trump glitches while trying to say law enforcement."
"That is definitely a sign that something happened in Trump’s head," someone else noted.
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Someone else scoffed: "Such a strong grasp of the English language."
"Oh no, Donnie’s now gonna try to rename ‘law enforcement officers’ to ‘lawfits,’ isn’t he?" another person wondered.
Elsewhere during the event, the president brought up his beloved assistant Natalie Harp to the podium so she could hand him an executive order document to sign.
Donald Trump Signed an Executive Order During the Rally
"And I'd like to ask Natalie to come out. Natalie, come out, bring it out now Natalie. Bring it out, I'll sign it right here," he said to the crowd.
Harp, 35, strolled across the stage before handing Trump the document as the audience loudly chanted: "USA! USA! USA!"
Once she left the platform, Trump rambled on: "She reminds me [of] like [a] The Price Is Right [model]. Thank you, Natalie. Come on. This perfect person comes up, hands it, walks up. We should go on television with this show, right?"
Donald Trump's Cherished Assistant Natalie Harp Accompanied Him to the Event
The executive order temporarily allowed red-dyed diesel to be used on public roads and it delayed its federal tax until the end of the year. The mandate is meant to help truck drivers and farmers save cash while diesel prices remain high.
As for Harp, she has been nicknamed the "human printer" as she often travels with the politician and is one of his top aides in his inner circle.
She also reportedly carries around an actual portable printer and a laptop to provide the businessman with physical copies of positive news articles and complimentary social media posts about himself.