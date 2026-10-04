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Jimmy Fallon Makes Fun of Donald Trump for 'Sucking Up' to Chinese President Xi Jinping With Red-Carpet Welcome

Photo of Jimmy Fallon, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump’s lavish welcome for Xi Jinping.

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Oct. 4 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping with a red carpet, a Navy band and B-1 bombers overhead, but Jimmy Fallon thought the ceremony looked less like diplomacy than courtship.

“I’m not saying Trump is sucking up to him,” he Fallon said during his September 23 monologue, “but it’s now called the Xi Kennedy Center.”

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A New Power Couple

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Image of Jimmy Fallon compared Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s diplomatic meeting to a celebrity couple.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon compared Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s diplomatic meeting to a celebrity couple.

“I’m happy to report that both leaders have reached a big agreement,” Fallon said. “They decided to go as Taylor and Travis for their couple’s Halloween costume. That’s a big deal.”

Xi’s arrival marked his first visit to Washington in a decade, giving Fallon an opportunity to imagine the changes he might have noticed.

“He showed up today and was like, ‘Is it just me or didn’t there used to be more White House?’” Fallon said. “‘Reflecting Pool’s green, I remember that.’”

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The Flyover Startles Donald Trump

Image of Jimmy Fallon highlighted Donald Trump’s reaction to the military flyover at Joint Base Andrews.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon highlighted Donald Trump’s reaction to the military flyover at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Xi and his wife at Joint Base Andrews, where the ceremony included the red carpet, the U.S. national anthem and two B-1 bombers flying overhead.

Footage showed Trump flinching and grimacing as the aircraft passed.

“It’s like he just saw his approval rating!” Fallon joked.

The host then contrasted Trump’s reaction with an image of Xi appearing unmoved by the spectacle.

“Meanwhile, look at President Xi when it happened,” Fallon said. “Ten minutes into his visit, he’s already over it. You know what I’m saying?”

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The State Dinner Creates Another Opening

Image of He joked about Donald Trump’s red-carpet reception for the Chinese president.
Source: MEGA

He joked about Donald Trump’s red-carpet reception for the Chinese president.

“Trump walked into the dining room and said, ‘Where the h--- is Xi?’” Fallon said. “The staffer said, ‘The president of China is right there. If you’re talking about Melania, we have no idea.’”

Image of Jimmy Fallon turned the state dinner and military spectacle into late night comedy.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon turned the state dinner and military spectacle into late night comedy.

Fallon was not alone in focusing on the flyover. Jimmy Kimmel said Trump looked like he was “in trouble,” while The Daily Shows Desi Lydic questioned why the president appeared frightened by aircraft he had ordered.

“It’s like when a baby farts so loud that it scares itself,” Lydic said.

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