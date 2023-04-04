Donald Trump Surrenders At Manhattan Criminal Court Following Indictment Over Hush Money Scandal
It's official: on Tuesday, April 4, Donald Trump surrendered at the Manhattan Criminal Court, making him the first president of the U.S. to ever be hit with criminal charges.
He arrived at around 1:20 p.m., with plenty of security already in place in the area, as his supporters, haters and the press were all trying to get in on the action. Trump was indicted by a grand jury last week.
Trump, 76, will soon be arraigned at a courtroom, and though the charges remain unknown, it's believed he's facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud.
As OK! reported, the former POTUS is being charged over a hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump and his team paid Daniels to prevent her from going public with the story of their alleged affair in order to protect his image prior to the election.
It's believed Trump falsified the business records to cover up the nature of the transaction, though he denies ever hooking up with Daniels.
While he may have to have his photo taken and be fingerprinted, it's believed he won't be handcuffed or detained — instead, he'll likely be able to walk free and return to Florida, and at around 8:15 p.m. ET, he's expected to give a speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Despite the scandal, the father-of-five will still be permitted to continue his bid for the 2024 election, something he referenced in a recent post on his platform Truth Social.
"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support you have given me against this assault on our Nation,Our once beautiful USA is now a Nation in Decline. Radical Left Thugs & Insurrectionists have taken over our Country, & are rapidly destroying it," he wrote. "They are using the levers of Law Enforcement, and have completely Weaponized the FBI & DOJ to Interfere with, Rigg, and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS. We are now living in a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY, but we will Come Back & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"