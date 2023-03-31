Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump Following Indictment: 'Wait Until He Finds Out He Had The Right To Be Silent'
It's the day Jimmy Kimmel's been waiting for!
On Thursday, March 30, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host celebrated Donald Trump being indicted by raking him over the coals in his opening monologue of his late night show. Trump's impending arrest is in relation to the alleged hush money he paid to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
“The ‘J’ in ‘Donald J. Trump’ now stands for ‘Jail,’” Kimmel quipped to his live audience about the first president to face criminal charges. "He’s going to be read his Miranda Rights. Wait until he finds out that all this time he had the right to be silent.”
“It’s historic and it’s funny,” the funny man said, slamming Trump. “It’s very, very funny. I mean, of all the things he’s done, the one that bit Trump in the a** was a round of post-golf putter butter with the star of Sexbots: Programmed for Pleasure.”
As other late night hosts followed suit mere hours after the news broke, the 45th commander-in-chief fired back at the indictment on his Truth Social account.
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," he lamented ahead of his impending arrest — which is currently being organized by Trump's legal team and the Manhattan District Attorney's office.
"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this," the right wing leader continued, adding the situation is the "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history."
"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," he added. "The American people will realized exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it."