Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump Following Indictment: 'Wait Until He Finds Out He Had The Right To Be Silent'

“The ‘J’ in ‘Donald J. Trump’ now stands for ‘Jail,’” Kimmel quipped to his live audience about the first president to face criminal charges. "He’s going to be read his Miranda Rights. Wait until he finds out that all this time he had the right to be silent.”

“It’s historic and it’s funny,” the funny man said, slamming Trump. “It’s very, very funny. I mean, of all the things he’s done, the one that bit Trump in the a** was a round of post-golf putter butter with the star of Sexbots: Programmed for Pleasure.”