Jimmy Kimmel Claims House Republicans Are 'Desperate' to Smear Joe Biden: 'They are Literally Grasping at Straws'

Lawyers representing Hunter informed a Republican-led committee that he is willing to testify at the upcoming impeachment inquiry. However, Hunter's lawyers made it clear he would only participate in public hearings, much to the dismay of Republicans who preferred closed-door sessions.

The chair of the oversight committee, James Comer, criticized Hunter for demanding allegedly special treatment, telling reporters, “Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans.”

Jimmy responded to the comments, claiming it's hilarious "for about 10,000 different reasons."