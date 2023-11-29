Jimmy Kimmel Claims House Republicans Are 'Desperate' to Smear Joe Biden: 'They are Literally Grasping at Straws'
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel claimed Republicans are literally "grasping at straws" in a desperate attempt to pin something on President Joe Biden connected to son Hunter Biden's alleged crimes.
Lawyers representing Hunter informed a Republican-led committee that he is willing to testify at the upcoming impeachment inquiry. However, Hunter's lawyers made it clear he would only participate in public hearings, much to the dismay of Republicans who preferred closed-door sessions.
The chair of the oversight committee, James Comer, criticized Hunter for demanding allegedly special treatment, telling reporters, “Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans.”
Jimmy responded to the comments, claiming it's hilarious "for about 10,000 different reasons."
“Even though we’ve seen no evidence, and they’ve seen no evidence, that Joe Biden had anything to do with this, Hunter and the laptop — this will not go away," the talk-show host told his audience. "Joe Biden could become the first president ever to get impeached because his son didn’t have Apple Care."
“These guys are so desperate to smear Joe Biden, they are literally now grasping at straws,” he added, pointing to a recent Fox News clip in which the host Jesse Watters criticized Biden for drinking a milkshake through a straw.
Watters claimed that using a straw is “not a good look” because “men should never suck anything through a straw."
“Really? Is that a thing now?” Kimmel joked. “Anyone feel like Jesse Watters might be going through some sort of an identity crisis?”
As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump and many other GOP officials have threatened to pursue legal action against the host for the joke he's made on his show.
Kimmel revealed he received a letter from Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the organization that runs the former president's social media site Truth Social, about how he claimed the platform was losing money during his show earlier this month.
Kimmel said Truth Social lost $73 million since its launch, but after checking TMTG's filing with the SEC, the company had "only" lost $31.6 million.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once called the Capitol police after the comedian referred to her as a "Klan mom," jokingly asking, "Where's Will Smith when you need him?" referencing Smith's infamous Oscars slap.
Greene told authorities that Kimmel was openly making a threat against her.