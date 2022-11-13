Will Smith's Former Costar Encourages Fans To 'Forgive' Him After Famed Oscar's Slap

But no matter what the world thinks of him, the Aladdin star has officially stepped back into the acting world. Smith attended a special screening of his new Apple flick, Emancipation, in October, and proved he had all intentions of moving on from the slap when he focused on the message of the film rather than his recent controversy during the question and answer portion of the screening.

"Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery. I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery," he explained. "This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith. This is a film about the heart of a man — what could be called the first viral image."