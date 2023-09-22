President Joe Biden Rebukes House Republicans for Taking the Weekend Off Amid Threats of Government Shutdown
President Joe Biden took to social media on Thursday, September 21, to slam House Republicans after they announced they would be going home for the weekend despite the looming threats of government shutdown.
"Last time there was a government shutdown, 800,000 Americans were furloughed or worked without pay," the 80-year-old POTUS posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening. "But enjoy your weekend."
Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed opinions on the president's comments. One supporter penned, "Dark Brandon shade is my fav shade," while another quipped, "Dark Brandon 2024."
"Oohhh @PressSec getting sassy," a third said, referring to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
However, others spoke out against Biden and other federal employees.
"A government shutdown is the only thing that can save the United States at this point. Biden has absolutely destroyed the economy, abandoned our border, and started war with Russia," one person said, and another retorted, "I will enjoy my weekend. Federal employees don’t deserve slack."
- Joe Biden's Mental Health Questioned Again After Repeating a Story 'Word for Word' Minutes Apart
- 'Idiot-in-Chief': Confused President Joe Biden Mocked for Forgetting to Shake Hands With Brazil President — Watch
- 'The View' Co-Hosts Shade Joe Biden, Claim Taylor Swift Is Doing 'More for the Economy than the President's Agenda'
Earlier that day, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voiced his irritation after the house failed to pass a vote to start debates on a defense funding bill.
"[It's] frustrating in the sense that I don’t understand why anybody votes against bringing the idea and having the debate," he told reporters in the Capitol building. "And then you got all the amendments if you don’t like the bill. This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down. It doesn’t work."
CNN's Manu Raju further explained the details of the bill in question and McCarthy's frustrations with the situation.
"The issue that they had collapsed right now was a yearlong bill to fund the Pentagon," Raju elaborated. "Typically, Republicans all vote in lockstep for that bill. Typically, they also vote for the rule. That is the first procedural vote that has to happen."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Typically, the majority party votes for it. This time in what has been now been a common practice among these hardliners, they are voting against moving forward on the rule, the process, as leverage to try to extract concessions, leaving McCarthy in a bit of a jam," he added. "Quite a jam."
Mediaite reported McCarthy's comments.