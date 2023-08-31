OK Magazine
Joe Biden Had 'Extensive Communication' With Hunter's Investment Firm During His Vice Presidency: Report

By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Documents released by the National Archives show that Hunter Biden's investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners, had over 1,000 email exchanges with Joe Biden's office while he served as vice president.

The emails, obtained by America First Legal, cover the period between January 2011 and December 2013. However, the White House has invoked executive privilege to withhold approximately 200 emails referencing Hunter's firm.

Hunter Biden's lawyers threatened to put his father on the witness stand.

According to NARA, the withheld emails contain "confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors."

The office of the then-VP reportedly had "extensive communication" with the first son and his business associates, leveraging their access to the Barack Obama White House.

According to outlets, the emails reveal that Rosemont Seneca employees were privy to information such as guest lists, seating assignments, and biographies of guests for official events, including state dinners.

The emails also reportedly include invitations sent to the White House for events at which Hunter presumably attended or requested tickets for guests.

300 pages of emails have been released in the Hunter Biden investigation.

One email, in particular, stood out: in December 2013, lobbyist Doug Davenport urgently requested tickets for the White House Christmas tour.

He wrote to Hunter's former business partner Eric Schwerin, stating, "I am in a bad spot…I have a guy from Apple who is dying to take his four colleagues on a REGULAR WH Tour...this Friday."

Schwerin reportedly directed a Rosemont Seneca employee to inquire contacts at the White House to secure the request as a "big favor for Hunter."

The recently released emails contain confidential advice between Joe Biden and his advisors.

Gene Hamilton, Vice President and General Counsel of America First Legal, stated that these records provide further evidence of the close ties between Hunter's foreign business dealings and the Office of the Vice President during the Obama Administration.

America First Legal obtained these documents through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for records from Joe's time as vice president. The group's mission is to ensure the enforcement of America's immigration laws and advocate for the principles of the Trump administration.

The POTUS has stuck by his son's side amid all of his struggles.

Source: OK!
As OK! previously reported, President Biden used several online pseudonyms to email embattled son Hunter during his stint as vice president under the Obama administration.

"Let's be clear — this is a practice consistent with prior administrations of both parties and, as the story itself made clear, any FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request or congressional inquiry includes a search in all of the email accounts used by any political appointee," former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said at a 2013 press conference.

Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer requested unredacted emails that were sent from the 80-year-old's email accounts during his time as vice president.

New York Post obtained the quotes and documents.

