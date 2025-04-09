Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump for 'Disastrous' Tariffs Debacle: 'He Doesn't Care About Money'

Kimmel went on to show clips of the president during previous rallies, where the world leader could be heard saying: “If we lose, you’re gonna have a crash like you wouldn’t believe" and, “If we lost this election, I think the market would go down the tubes.”

After calling Trump an “imperious pumpkin,” Kimmel showed comical poster boards from protesters.

“IKEA has better cabinets,” read one.

“Honk if you’ve never drunk tested war plans,” said another about Signalgate, the leak of Trump’s administration’s direct messages about military operations.

While Kimmel’s remarks were said in good fun, the truth behind the jokes continues to affect civilians of many nations.