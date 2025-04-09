Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump for 'Disastrous' Tariffs Debacle: 'He Doesn't Care About Money'
Jimmy Kimmel has had enough of President Donald Trump.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host dug deep into the president’s second term during the show’s opening monologue on Monday, April 7.
“He’s busy destroying the world’s economy,” Kimmel said before getting into the nitty gritty of Trump’s policy on tariffs.
“It was another ‘tarrifying’ day on Wall Street. The Dow was down, the S&P was down. Cocaine was up,” the host sarcastically said. "The S&P 500 has lost more than 10 percent of its total value since Thursday, costing Americans billions of dollars from their stock portfolios and retirement funds.”
He continued: “But here’s the thing about Donald Trump, he doesn’t care about money. He knows that there are more important things in life — like love,” he joked.
Kimmel pointed out how Trump has been bankrupt on several occasions as he alluded to him being too unfit to lead America.
"But hang in there everyone. There’s no cause for alarm. Be strong,” he said. “The guy who went bankrupt six times is gonna steer us through this disaster he created for no reason at all. So far [he has] wiped out $11 trillion since inauguration day. Gone. Just into thin air. But at least we won’t have tampons in the boys’ bathrooms.”
Kimmel referenced the president's bizarre plan to get rid of COVID-19. “Remember when he told us to inject bleach to get rid of Covid? Turns out, those were the good ideas,” he quipped.
“Killing the economy can be stressful,” the host added after showing a photo of Trump on the golf course amid the chaos.
Kimmel went on to show clips of the president during previous rallies, where the world leader could be heard saying: “If we lose, you’re gonna have a crash like you wouldn’t believe" and, “If we lost this election, I think the market would go down the tubes.”
After calling Trump an “imperious pumpkin,” Kimmel showed comical poster boards from protesters.
“IKEA has better cabinets,” read one.
“Honk if you’ve never drunk tested war plans,” said another about Signalgate, the leak of Trump’s administration’s direct messages about military operations.
While Kimmel’s remarks were said in good fun, the truth behind the jokes continues to affect civilians of many nations.
Despite Trump putting a 90-day pause on tariffs for 75 countries, he said in a social media post from Wednesday, April 9, that he will likely increase China’s tariff rate to 125 percent based on “the lack of respect.”
“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he added.