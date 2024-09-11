or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Kamala Harris Jokes Donald Trump Rally Attendees 'Leave Early Out of Exhaustion and Boredom' at 2024 Presidential Debate

Split photo of Donald Trump waving and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

The presidential debate aired on ABC News on September 10.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 10:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kamala Harris poked fun at the size of the crowds at Donald Trump's campaign rallies.

During the Tuesday, September 10, presidential debate, Vice President Harris playfully invited viewers to attend MAGA rallies because "it's a really interesting thing to watch."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris jokes donald trump rally attendees leave early boredom
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris invited people to attend Donald Trump's rallies.

"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she said, referencing his bizarre remarks about the "late great" serial killer from Silence of the Lambs. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"

"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," she continued. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris jokes donald trump rally attendees leave early boredom
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said nobody goes to Kamala Harris' rallies at the 2024 debate.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump responded by attacking her own rallies, saying that "people don't go to them" because there's "no reason to go."

"And the people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light," he claimed. "So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama mocks herschel walker celebrity
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama mocked Donald Trump's fascination with crowd sizes at the DNC.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Trump has been mocked for his apparent obsession with the size of crowds. As OK! previously reported, former President Barack Obama poked fun at the 78-year-old's odd fascination while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump backlash racist ai art jd vance immigrant rumors
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is known for giving rivals petty schoolyard nicknames.

Article continues below advertisement

"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," he began. "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."

Obama held up his hands and moved them closer to one another to indicate size, causing the audience to burst into laughter.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"It just goes on and on and on!" he continued. "The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that's exhausting. From a president, it's just dangerous."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.