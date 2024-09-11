Kamala Harris Jokes Donald Trump Rally Attendees 'Leave Early Out of Exhaustion and Boredom' at 2024 Presidential Debate
Kamala Harris poked fun at the size of the crowds at Donald Trump's campaign rallies.
During the Tuesday, September 10, presidential debate, Vice President Harris playfully invited viewers to attend MAGA rallies because "it's a really interesting thing to watch."
"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she said, referencing his bizarre remarks about the "late great" serial killer from Silence of the Lambs. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"
"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," she continued. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."
Trump responded by attacking her own rallies, saying that "people don't go to them" because there's "no reason to go."
"And the people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light," he claimed. "So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Rosie O'Donnell Calls Donald Trump 'Crazy and Demented' After He Falsely Accuses Immigrants of 'Eating Dogs and Cats' During Debate
- Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Putting on Too Much 'Orange Bronzer' Ahead of 2024 Presidential Debate: 'Whoever Did His Makeup Needs to Be Fired'
- Kamala Harris Says It's 'Rich' Donald Trump Wants to Blame Her for Rising Crime Statistics Across the Country: 'From Someone Who Has Been Prosecuted?'
This isn't the first time Trump has been mocked for his apparent obsession with the size of crowds. As OK! previously reported, former President Barack Obama poked fun at the 78-year-old's odd fascination while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," he began. "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."
Obama held up his hands and moved them closer to one another to indicate size, causing the audience to burst into laughter.
"It just goes on and on and on!" he continued. "The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that's exhausting. From a president, it's just dangerous."