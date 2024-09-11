Kamala Harris Jokes Donald Trump Rally Attendees 'Leave Early Out of Exhaustion and Boredom' at 2024 Presidential Debate

"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she said, referencing his bizarre remarks about the "late great" serial killer from Silence of the Lambs. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"

"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," she continued. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."