'What a Family': Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump Sending Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece in New Role Amid Split Rumors
Jimmy Kimmel added more fuel to the fire amid speculations surrounding Donald Trump's decision to nominate son Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle to be ambassador to Greece.
The talk show host suggested Don Jr. and the former Fox News host broke up after the eldest Trump son was seen on a romantic stroll with local socialite Bettina Anderson.
Although neither Don Jr. nor Kimberly, who began dating in 2018 and have been engaged since 2020, have commented on the state of their relationship, speculation has been mounting that they have officially parted ways.
The pictures of the former first son and Bettina together after her birthday celebration have ignited discussions in Palm Beach about their rumored romance. Hours after the photos were released, Don Sr. announced he had chosen Kimberly as his future ambassador to Greece.
Jimmy waded in on the family drama on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking that the president-elect was helping his son out by effectively exiling Kimberly.
"He made her ambassador to one of the farthest countries possible," he joked in his opening monologue.
"What a family this is," the comedian continued. "He has more relatives working at the White House than I do at this show right now."
The shots of Don Jr, 46, and Bettina, 38, together were first published on Tuesday, December 10, and were reportedly taken after the latter had celebrated her birthday at the popular downtown restaurant Buccan.
It's been reported their burgeoning relationship is “the talk of Palm Beach” and that Don Jr. has been staying at her West Palm Beach townhouse rather than the $15.5 million mansion he and Kimberly bought together in 2021.
“She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her,” a source told the paper.
Kimberly, 55, is a lawyer who briefly served as a prosecutor in California before turning to a career in television. The president-elect announced her nomination on Tuesday.
"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," he said. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."
The former Fox host said she was “honored” to accept the nomination in her response to the nomination posted on X.
"It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America," she shared. "And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad."