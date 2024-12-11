'What a Family': Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump Sending Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece in New Role Amid Split Rumors

Although neither Don Jr. nor Kimberly, who began dating in 2018 and have been engaged since 2020, have commented on the state of their relationship, speculation has been mounting that they have officially parted ways.

The pictures of the former first son and Bettina together after her birthday celebration have ignited discussions in Palm Beach about their rumored romance. Hours after the photos were released, Don Sr. announced he had chosen Kimberly as his future ambassador to Greece.

Jimmy waded in on the family drama on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking that the president-elect was helping his son out by effectively exiling Kimberly.