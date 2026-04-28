Politics Jimmy Kimmel Called Melania Trump an 'Expectant Widow' Before Shooting Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube; MEGA Jimmy Kimmel is under fire for joking that Melania Trump glowed like an 'expectant widow' two days before the WHCD shooting. Lesley Abravanel April 28 2026, Published 6:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A quip from late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel's parody of a White House Correspondents' Dinner monologue before the actual event has raised eyebrows and sparked right-wing outrage. On April 23, during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host delivered a scathing "alternative" White House Correspondents' Dinner monologue, during which he told First Lady Melania Trump, "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." Kimmel performed the mock set after President Donald Trump replaced the traditional comedian at the actual dinner with mentalist Oz Pearlman.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel: "Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow." pic.twitter.com/LdloPzMyXr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026 Source: @Breaking911/X Jimmy Kimmel's joke didn't age well.

Referring to her April 26 birthday, on which she turned 56, he joked that she would celebrate by looking out a window and whispering, "What have I done?" He roasted her critically panned documentary, calling it the "world’s first motionless picture" after citing a low score on Rotten Tomatoes. Jimmy opened the set by joking he hadn't seen "this much black" since the "Trump-Epstein files.” He also mocked the president's attendance at the event, calling him a "trembling drama queen who's scared of comedy," because Donald chose to have a mentalist perform instead of a traditional comedian.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube The joke became a flashpoint for intense criticism after a shooting incident occurred at the actual Washington Hilton dinner two days later.

He also targeted Vice President J.D. Vance, joking that his wife had to "peel him off the couch," and mocked the POTUS' sons and advisors, like the much-lambasted deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Fox News and right-wingers seized on that joke following the cancelation of the event after a gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire at the Washington Hilton, allegedly in a targeted attack on the president and his cabinet. The joke became a flashpoint for intense criticism after a shooting incident occurred at the actual Washington Hilton dinner two days later, on Saturday, April 25.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics called out the comedian's poor joke.

Critics labeled Jimmyl's "widow" remark as "vile," "disgusting," and "incitement" in light of the attempted violence. Others knocked the far-right outrage as feigned and hypocritical, with one noting, “Holy snowflake comments, I thought comedy was legal again?” “With a 79-year-old sugar daddy and the most hated man on the planet as her husband, this was easily predictable. Still, it was a funny bit. Keep it coming, Jimmy!" wrote another.

Source: MEGA The first lady took to X to express her own outrage at Jimmy's comedy.