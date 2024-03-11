OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Executives Didn't Want Him Reading Donald Trump's Truth Social Post During 2024 Oscars

doandl trump jimmy kimmel oscars pp
Source: ABC;mega
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel took measures into his own hands when he decided to read Donald Trump's social media posts live on stage at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

While chatting with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Monday, March 11, the host, 56, revealed executives weren't pleased when he decided to read Trump's scathing remarks at the star-studded event.

jimmy kimmel abc
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel wasn't supposed to read Donald Trump's Truth Social post at the 2024 Oscars.

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,'" Kimmel said while laughing but did not reveal who didn't want him to bring up Trump in the first place. "[I was like] ‘Yes I am.'"

jimmy abc
Source: abc

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars on March 10.

As OK! previously reported, the comedian couldn't help but laugh when he read Trump's review of the show out loud before the ceremony wrapped.

"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?" the ex-president wrote. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be."

donsld trunmp kim mel
Source: truth social

Donald Trump called Jimmy Kimmel the 'worst' host.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel
"Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos," he continued, referring to former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos.

"He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous," Trump claimed. "Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Kimmel then fired back at Trump, who frequently makes fun of him.

“Blah, blah, blah, make America great again,” Kimmel said. “Ok now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No?”

“Well, thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?” the comedian concluded.

donald trump allowed colorado ballot supreme court rules
Source: mega

Donald Trump continued to make fun of Jimmy Kimmel on Truth Social.

Trump, 77, and Kimmel typically feud with one another.

Aside from the Oscars debacle, when it was rumored that Kimmel might retire from late-night TV, Trump seemed thrilled.

"They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" the businessman wrote on Truth Social on February 22.

