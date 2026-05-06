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Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Jab at 'Buzzkill' Melania Trump as He Escalates Ongoing Feud

split of Jimmy Kimmel, Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel showed no signs of retreating from roasting Donald and Melania Trump as he jabbed the 'buzzkill' FLOTUS.

May 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been the least bit deterred by calls for his firing by President Donald Trump, wife Melania, and assorted MAGA mouthpieces.

In his Monday, May 4, monologue, the embattled Jimmy Kimmel Live! host mocked the president’s latest Truth Social rants and posts, including a picture of his wife smiling, surrounded by several top administration officials.

“At 11:04, he posted this even more unbelievable picture of Melania smiling, which is... I don’t know the last time we saw that,” he quipped.

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image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump again.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump again.

Later in the monologue, Jimmy rolled footage of the POTUS saying his wife doesn’t like his dancing.

“She says it’s so unpresidential,” Donald told a crowd at an event in the syphilitic senior suburb The Villages, Fla. “And she hates when I dance.”

“Melania hates when you do things. No way!” the comedian joked. “I can’t believe it. What a buzzkill. Why would she hate that? It’s so much fun. He’s just trying to have fun.”

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image of The comedian has defended his previous Melania joke.
Source: MEGA

The comedian has defended his previous Melania joke.

When approached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast, “Nobody in their right mind wants to watch or listen to Jimmy Kimmel, who is a talentless hack with failing ratings.”

The comedian has defended his previous Melania joke from widespread criticism by the White House and conservative commentators.

Jimmy stated that his joke — calling Melania an "expectant widow" during a "pretend roast" on April 23 — was a "light roast" about the 23-year age difference between her and Donald, not a call to violence or assassination.

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image of In a parody of the dinner, Jimmy targeted Melania directly.
Source: MEGA

In a parody of the dinner, Jimmy targeted Melania directly.

In a parody of the dinner, Jimmy targeted Melania directly, stating, "Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

He addressed demands from Donald and Melania for his firing, labeling the backlash a "Twitter vomit storm" and a "déjà vu" experience.

The typically reticent FLOTUS publicly condemned Jimmy, labeling his prior jokes as "hateful and violent rhetoric" that fuels political sickness in America, and blamed him for the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting by 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen.

image of Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Melania that didn't go over well.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Melania that didn't go over well.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate," the elusive first lady wrote via X. "A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

Jimmy expressed sympathy for the traumatic experience at the WHCD, which occurred two days after his joke, but argued it was not connected to his comedy, per reports on his monologue.

Despite the controversy, Jimmy joked that the Trumps "know" it was a joke about the "look of joy we see on her face every time they're together.”

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