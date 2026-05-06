Politics Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Jab at 'Buzzkill' Melania Trump as He Escalates Ongoing Feud Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel showed no signs of retreating from roasting Donald and Melania Trump as he jabbed the 'buzzkill' FLOTUS. Lesley Abravanel May 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been the least bit deterred by calls for his firing by President Donald Trump, wife Melania, and assorted MAGA mouthpieces. In his Monday, May 4, monologue, the embattled Jimmy Kimmel Live! host mocked the president’s latest Truth Social rants and posts, including a picture of his wife smiling, surrounded by several top administration officials. “At 11:04, he posted this even more unbelievable picture of Melania smiling, which is... I don’t know the last time we saw that,” he quipped.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump again.

Later in the monologue, Jimmy rolled footage of the POTUS saying his wife doesn’t like his dancing. “She says it’s so unpresidential,” Donald told a crowd at an event in the syphilitic senior suburb The Villages, Fla. “And she hates when I dance.” “Melania hates when you do things. No way!” the comedian joked. “I can’t believe it. What a buzzkill. Why would she hate that? It’s so much fun. He’s just trying to have fun.”

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Source: MEGA The comedian has defended his previous Melania joke.

When approached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast, “Nobody in their right mind wants to watch or listen to Jimmy Kimmel, who is a talentless hack with failing ratings.” The comedian has defended his previous Melania joke from widespread criticism by the White House and conservative commentators. Jimmy stated that his joke — calling Melania an "expectant widow" during a "pretend roast" on April 23 — was a "light roast" about the 23-year age difference between her and Donald, not a call to violence or assassination.

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Source: MEGA In a parody of the dinner, Jimmy targeted Melania directly.

In a parody of the dinner, Jimmy targeted Melania directly, stating, "Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." He addressed demands from Donald and Melania for his firing, labeling the backlash a "Twitter vomit storm" and a "déjà vu" experience. The typically reticent FLOTUS publicly condemned Jimmy, labeling his prior jokes as "hateful and violent rhetoric" that fuels political sickness in America, and blamed him for the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting by 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen.

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Melania that didn't go over well.