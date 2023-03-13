Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Takes Jab At Tom Cruise For Skipping The Awards Show & His Scientology Beliefs
2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back when he kicked off the 95th annual show on Sunday, March 12.
During his monologue, the comedian made a dig at Tom Cruise for choosing not to attend the star-studded bash despite encouraging fans to go out and spend their money at movie theaters.
The star made the quip — and took a jab at his Scientology beliefs —while discussing Top Gun: Maverick, which is up for Best Picture this year.
"The movie that saved the movies. Everyone loved Top Gun – everybody. Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene? L. Ron hubba-hubba," he joked, referencing L. Ron Hubbard, the original founder of the Church of Scientology.
Kimmel then called out the action star and director James Cameron for not showing up tonight, quipping, "The two guys who insisted we go to the theater, didn't come to the theater."
It was just last year that Cruise discussed his movie goals, insisting in an interview he'll never release a flick straight to a streaming platform. "I make movies for the big screen. I make movies for the public," he explained. "It is different to write and create a film for television than for cinema."
According to a source, the father-of-three couldn't attend this year's Academy Awards because he's currently overseas filming Mission: Impossible 8.
His absence comes as a surprise given insiders claimed he was happy to return to the spotlight after a bit of a career lull.
"Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores and he’s finally feeling the love again," the source spilled to an outlet. "He’s telling people that this is his year. It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars [on March 12] with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top."
As OK! reported, Cruise was disappointed he didn't earn a Best Actor nod, but an insider said he was "over the moon" that the sequel film was nominated since he was one of the producers.
"Filmmaking for Tom these days is all about creating the whole package and making it work and [making] money, as opposed to having that one scene in the film where he cries or yells and generates the perfect 'Oscars clip,'" the confidante shared. "Tom has grown out of caring about that stuff, and in the process has grown into an absolutely killer businessman and producer. And that’s the real thing he’s intent on celebrating this awards season."
