'I'm Not Afraid of a Trump Presidency': Chris Cuomo Admits He's 'Open' to Donald Trump Taking Office Again
In a twist of events, Chris Cuomo said he wouldn't be opposed to voting for Donald Trump for president in 2024.
During an appearance on the "PBD Podcast" on Thursday, November 30, host Patrick Bet-David asked, "Could Trump do anything to get your vote?"
“I was one of the people to let him do the phone interview,” Cuomo, 53, who was working at CNN during the 2016 presidential campaign, replied. “And we were smart enough at CNN to say, ‘Offer it to Hillary [Clinton], offer it to Hillary.’ And her campaign would be like, ‘No, we’re not giving you an interview, like, every third day.’ It’s on them. He wanted the opportunity, we gave it to him.”
However, he did admit that Trump, 77, "made life hard" for his family — though didn't share many details.
“If he had done something that made it harder for your kids in school, is he going to get your vote?” the host asked, to which the TV personality then side-stepped the question and spoke about how President Joe Biden might not be the wisest choice as president ahead of the 2024 election.
“Do I think [Biden] is the best of us? No. Do I think he’s the best we can do as president? Absolutely not. Do I think he’s the best that Democrats can do? H--- no,” Cuomo said.
“If it’s Biden-Trump? Look, for me, again: We survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another one? Yes. Yes,” he added. “I don’t think there’s any greater risk to America with him than with Biden."
Cuomo knew some people would likely pounce on him for his remarks, which is why he continued to explain his reasoning.
"And for people who are now going to attack me, and say, 'What are you talking about? Trump is like this crazy man!' Well look … Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they’re not now. If anything, there’s more hostility. And you can have reasons for that, any way you want. I’m just saying, existentially, I’m not afraid of a Trump presidency," he declared.
"Existentially, I’m not afraid of another Biden presidency, because unlike many people in America, I believe that the country is much stronger than any individual leader. We survived the Russia thing. We survived January 6. We survived having Biden as a gaffe machine. We survived Congress going after each other and doing nothing for the rest of us. We survive these things. Are we better for it? No. Should we be doing things differently? Yes. I think it happens, I don’t know when, I don’t know why. In terms of who I’m going to vote for, I would really have to see where we are at the moment in time," he continued. “I am always open. And I’ll tell you this: People say, ‘Oh, bulls---! You’ve never voted for a Republican in your life.’ Wrong. Not only have I, the first vote I ever cast was for a Republican.”