Donald Trump Issues Dire Warning About Consequences Of An Indictment: 'Could Be Catastrophic For Our Country'

Donald Trump is making it clear that he's innocent ahead of potentially being arrested for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!" he said in a rant via Truth Social on Friday, March 24, at 1 a.m.