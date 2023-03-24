Donald Trump Issues Dire Warning About Consequences Of An Indictment: 'Could Be Catastrophic For Our Country'
Donald Trump is making it clear that he's innocent ahead of potentially being arrested for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!" he said in a rant via Truth Social on Friday, March 24, at 1 a.m.
As OK! previously reported, the former president, 76, claimed he would be getting arrested on Tuesday, March 21, but it didn't happen — for now.
"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote.
“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump added.
Since then, he hasn't remained quiet about the ordeal.
“These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favorite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country,” he fumed on March 21. “It’s an absolute disgrace. Whether it's the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-Committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot... They’re all sick and it’s fake news."
- Chris Rock Insists Arresting Trump Would 'Only Make Him More Popular': 'Are You Stupid?'
- Donald Trump Lashes Out At Rival Ron DeSantis, Calls Him An 'Average Governor Who Got 1.2 Million Less Votes In Florida Than Me'
- 'Angry' Melania Trump Surrounds Herself With People Who Don't Say 'Bad Things About' Husband Donald Trump As Stormy Daniels Legal Drama Looms
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Prior to the 2016 election, Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels off in order for her to not repeat anything about their 2006 tryst. (Trump later paid back Cohen.)
Meanwhile, Trump has maintained his innocence this whole time.