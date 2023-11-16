Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Melania Trump Refused to Move Into the White House Until She Had a Toilet 'to Flush Herself Down'
Jimmy Kimmel gave his theory as to what item Melania Trump needed in the White House before she could move in after Donald Trump became president in 2016.
First, the host, 56, spoke about how Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, has not made any money.
“According to a new disclosure from a company Truth Social is trying to merge with, Trump’s imaginary social media platform Truth Social has lost $73 million dollars since it launched,” Kimmel explained. “Which means it is Donald Trump’s number one most successful company yet.”
“They say that Truth Social has lost so much money, they might have to start calling it ‘Twitter,’” Kimmel quipped about Twitter, which is now called X.
The comedian then jumped into how Trump's wife is never around him at any rallies.
“Even Melania hasn’t posted in 2 months. Melania Trump’s whereabouts are currently unknown,” Kimmel stated. “But we are getting details about her life in the White House, thanks to an interview in The Washington Post with her former advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.”
“Remember how it took months for Melania to move to Washington after Trump got elected? That’s because she refused to move in until they installed a new toilet. Apparently, she wanted to make sure the toilet was large enough to flush herself down,” Kimmel added.
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, insists he has a good reason why Melania rarely makes appearances.
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting the mom-of-one will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Additionally, the former president made it clear that his wife has many fans.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he stated. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
Though some are skeptical about Donald and Melania's marriage, the former made it clear that they're just fine.
"She's [Melania] doing very well. She's very strong, very, very even keeled. And she's a very good woman, as you know. She was very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’ So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," he told Megyn Kelly.