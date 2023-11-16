OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Melania Trump Refused to Move Into the White House Until She Had a Toilet 'to Flush Herself Down'

jimmy kimmel mocks melania trump
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jimmy Kimmel gave his theory as to what item Melania Trump needed in the White House before she could move in after Donald Trump became president in 2016.

First, the host, 56, spoke about how Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, has not made any money.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel mocks melania trump
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel revealed why he thinks Melania Trump didn't move into the White House for a long time.

“According to a new disclosure from a company Truth Social is trying to merge with, Trump’s imaginary social media platform Truth Social has lost $73 million dollars since it launched,” Kimmel explained. “Which means it is Donald Trump’s number one most successful company yet.”

Article continues below advertisement

“They say that Truth Social has lost so much money, they might have to start calling it ‘Twitter,’” Kimmel quipped about Twitter, which is now called X.

jimmy kimmel mocks melania trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is rarely seen with his wife, Melania Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian then jumped into how Trump's wife is never around him at any rallies.

“Even Melania hasn’t posted in 2 months. Melania Trump’s whereabouts are currently unknown,” Kimmel stated. “But we are getting details about her life in the White House, thanks to an interview in The Washington Post with her former advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.”

“Remember how it took months for Melania to move to Washington after Trump got elected? That’s because she refused to move in until they installed a new toilet. Apparently, she wanted to make sure the toilet was large enough to flush herself down,” Kimmel added.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
jimmy kimmel mocks melania trump
Source: mega

The former president said his wife will be on the campaign trail at some point.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, insists he has a good reason why Melania rarely makes appearances.

"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting the mom-of-one will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."

Additionally, the former president made it clear that his wife has many fans.

"She's very popular, she actually is," he stated. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel mocks melania trump
Source: mega

The two share son Barron.

Though some are skeptical about Donald and Melania's marriage, the former made it clear that they're just fine.

"She's [Melania] doing very well. She's very strong, very, very even keeled. And she's a very good woman, as you know. She was very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’ So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," he told Megyn Kelly.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.