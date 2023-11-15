Jimmy Kimmel Shares Wild Theory About Why Melania Trump Didn't Move Into the White House for Nearly 5 Months

While speaking to Meet the Press, Donald explained why Melania never seems to be around. "Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said of the campaign trail. "It's so nasty and so mean."

"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting the mom-of-one will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."

Additionally, the former president made it clear that his wife has many fans.

"She's very popular, she actually is," he insisted. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."