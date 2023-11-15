Jimmy Kimmel Shares Wild Theory About Why Melania Trump Didn't Move Into the White House for Nearly 5 Months
Jimmy Kimmel touched upon why Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, might have opted out of shacking up with her hubby for nearly five months after he won the 2016 election.
“She refused to move in until they installed a new toilet,” Kimmel explained on the Tuesday, November 14, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Apparently, she wanted to make sure the toilet was large enough to flush herself down.”
The comedian, 56, also surmised that the model, 53, has a list of approved words that can be used to describe her.
Stephanie Grisham, the former first lady's chief of staff, spoke to The Washington Post about what she did in her role.
"It was a mystery," she told the outlet, adding that the first lady might have done some online shopping or read some magazines while her husband was the leader of the United States.
As OK! previously reported, Melania is never spotted at Donald's rallies or campaigns, and the silence is "a way to protect her by not letting anyone fully know who she is," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former friend, said.
- Donald Trump Keeps Wife Melania Away From the Campaign Trail as 'It's So Nasty and So Mean'
- Donald Trump and Wife Melania 'Get Along Really Well' Despite Former First Lady Being Absent From Husband's Campaign Trail
- Melania Trump Avoids Making Eye Contact With Husband Donald Trump During Rare Appearance at Halloween Party: Watch
While speaking to Meet the Press, Donald explained why Melania never seems to be around. "Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said of the campaign trail. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting the mom-of-one will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Additionally, the former president made it clear that his wife has many fans.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he insisted. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Donald previously spoke to Megyn Kelly about his relationship with Melania, insisting they're in a good place.
"She's [Melania] doing very well. She's very strong, very, very even keeled. And she's a very good woman, as you know. She was very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’ So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," he boasted about his wife.