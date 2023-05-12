Elon Musk to Step Down as CEO of Twitter in June After Being Voted Out by Users

Earlier this year, while attending the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk reiterated his intention to find someone to take over as CEO of Twitter, speculating it may not happen until the end of 2023.

"I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out," he explained at the Summit. "I’m guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company because I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year."