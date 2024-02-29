OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He'd Take a 'Weekend at Bernie's' Situation in the White House If That Meant Donald Trump Wasn't President

Feb. 29 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

After President Joe Biden's annual physical results were released in late February, which said he's an "active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," Jimmy Kimmel joked he'd take anyone over Donald Trump.

Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel joked he would take a dead president over Donald Trump.

“People act like the results of Biden’s physical are somehow gonna influence who we vote for, I don’t care if he comes out that doctor’s office in an iron lung,” the TV star, 56, said on the Wednesday, February 28, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“I would be fully OK with a Weekend At Bernie’s type White House situation if it means no Trump,” he added, referring to the movie in which two employees head to their boss' beach house, only to find him dead when they get there.

Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, went on a tangent about Biden's health, fuming that he didn't take a cognitive test as part of his physical.

The president didn't need to take one because according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, he "doesn't need" one.

"He passes a cognitive test every day," Jean-Pierre added.

Jimmy Kimmel
Source: mega

Joe Biden said Donald Trump cannot take office again.

Still, Trump was not pleased with the outcome. "Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Source: mega

Joe Biden didn't take a cognitive test as part of his annual physical exam.

Trump, who recently made headlines for confusing his wife's name, then lashed out at Biden after he spoke about the former president's CPAC speech in late February.

"He went on a very poorly rated show last night, and he talked about Donald Trump and [how] I don't know the name of my wife. He was referring to the fact that at CPAC, where I had a sold out speech, the biggest audience they've had in years, I think maybe ever, I made the statement that Melania was very popular because when I mentioned her name, the audience went wild. I then looked at the two people — man and wife Matt and Mercedes Schlapp and I said, 'Wow, they really like the first lady!' So, this got taken as I thought Mercedes was the first lady. It has nothing to do with that," Trump clarified about the viral moment where people thought he called Melania, 53, Mercedes.

