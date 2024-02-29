Donald Trump Slams 'Horrible Candidate' Joe Biden for Claiming He Forgot Melania's Name During CPAC Speech: 'These People Are Dishonest'

"He went on a very poorly rated show last night, and he talked about Donald Trump and [how] I don't know the name of my wife. He was referring to the fact that at CPAC, where I had a sold out speech, the biggest audience they've had in years, I think maybe ever, I made the statement that Melania was very popular because when I mentioned her name, the audience went wild. I then looked at the two people — man and wife Matt and Mercedes Schlapp and I said, 'Wow, they really like the first lady!' So, this got taken as I thought Mercedes was the first lady. It has nothing to do with that," the 77-year-old clarified about the viral moment where people thought he called Melania, 53, Mercedes.

"These people are really dishonest, they are absolutely something. They have a horrible candidate who is a horrible president. They make up things constantly," he continued.