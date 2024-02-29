Donald Trump Slams 'Horrible Candidate' Joe Biden for Claiming He Forgot Melania's Name During CPAC Speech: 'These People Are Dishonest'
Donald Trump hit back at Joe Biden after the latter claimed his memory is failing while sitting down with Seth Meyers.
"He went on a very poorly rated show last night, and he talked about Donald Trump and [how] I don't know the name of my wife. He was referring to the fact that at CPAC, where I had a sold out speech, the biggest audience they've had in years, I think maybe ever, I made the statement that Melania was very popular because when I mentioned her name, the audience went wild. I then looked at the two people — man and wife Matt and Mercedes Schlapp and I said, 'Wow, they really like the first lady!' So, this got taken as I thought Mercedes was the first lady. It has nothing to do with that," the 77-year-old clarified about the viral moment where people thought he called Melania, 53, Mercedes.
"These people are really dishonest, they are absolutely something. They have a horrible candidate who is a horrible president. They make up things constantly," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Biden, 81, appeared on Meyers' show earlier this week where he was asked about his opponent.
“All jokes aside, according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” Meyers asked the president. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”
"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden replied.
Biden then declared that Trump cannot take office again.
"This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years — they've been solid American positions," Biden said.
"And I really mean this sincerely. They, I think it’s about, about the future and everything, every single thing we’ve done, I think we’ve got some good things done everything. And they told us we couldn’t get them done because things were so divided. And, but I think everything’s everything we’ve gotten done. He’s just finally stated he wants to do away with you, gets elected. And I really think his views on where to take America are older and and anyway, I know I gave," he continued of his legacy.
Meanwhile, Trump also got angry after it was revealed that Biden didn't take a cognitive test as part of his annual physical.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he fumed.