Dr. Phil Suspects Joe Biden Won't Take Neurocognitive Exam Because He Has Something to 'Hide'

"One of my specialties, back when I was in practice, was the brain and central service system. Cognitive ability [and] cognitive agility can be defined objectively — such as memory and working memory, [which is] the ability to comprehend, put sentences together, express yourself. All of these things are very measurable and if you really had nothing to hide, I think you would hide nothing," Dr. Phil declared, as he seemed to believe there is an issue with Biden’s memory.

"If you had no problem with neurological deficits, wouldn’t you want to crow about that? Wouldn’t you want to have a transparent neurocognitive examination and show the world that was the case?" he insisted, noting it would "kill the issue in the election" by squashing ongoing concerns about Biden’s mental and physical capabilities as the United States Commander-in-Chief.