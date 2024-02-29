Dr. Phil Suspects Joe Biden Won't Take Neurocognitive Exam Because He Has Something to 'Hide'
Dr. Phil is raising his eyebrows after President Joe Biden's doctor recently performed a physical exam on the 81-year-old and declared he was fit for presidency without performing any cognitive exams.
In a new interview published Thursday, February, 29, the famed talk show host used his expert knowledge about the brain to try and prove there might be more to Biden’s health than the White House is sharing with the public.
"One of my specialties, back when I was in practice, was the brain and central service system. Cognitive ability [and] cognitive agility can be defined objectively — such as memory and working memory, [which is] the ability to comprehend, put sentences together, express yourself. All of these things are very measurable and if you really had nothing to hide, I think you would hide nothing," Dr. Phil declared, as he seemed to believe there is an issue with Biden’s memory.
"If you had no problem with neurological deficits, wouldn’t you want to crow about that? Wouldn’t you want to have a transparent neurocognitive examination and show the world that was the case?" he insisted, noting it would "kill the issue in the election" by squashing ongoing concerns about Biden’s mental and physical capabilities as the United States Commander-in-Chief.
With the 2024 presidential election causing chaos across the country, many are fearful there is no strong candidate to run the country at this point, resulting in Dr. Phil saying he’s had "some very serious people approach [him] very seriously about a run for president."
While the 73-year-old was "very flattered," his short and definitive answer was "no."
"Not a chance in h--- am I getting into politics," Dr. Phil sternly stated, as he explained: "I’m not being falsely humbled here when I say this. I don’t know enough about politics to talk about politics."
He quipped: "I think most of the people who talk about politics don’t either, they’re just not willing to admit it."
Dr. Phil wasn't the only one who thought Biden's annual physical exam should have included a component analyzing his mental fitness, as his presidential rival Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant via Truth Social after hearing the news from the POTUS' doctor.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test," Trump, 77, declared. "Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!"
TMZ interviewed Dr. Phil.