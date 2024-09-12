Jimmy Kimmel Likens Kimberly Guilfoyle to a 'Drag Queen' After Her Embarrassing Speech in Florida
Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, over her appearance at the Saturday, September 7, Florida Republican "victory dinner."
On the Monday, September 9, episode of his late-night show, the host played a clip of Guilfoyle's weird pronunciation of Donald Trump's book the Art of the Comeback, which she referenced during an awkward speech.
"The art of the what?" Kimmel, 56, asked, then playing the scene again and mimicking her voice. "Oh, The Art of the Comeback, OK."
The dad-of-four also made a dig at Guilfoyle's looks, quipping that while "they [Trump supporters] hate drag queen story hour," they have "no problem with that [Guilfoyle]."
As OK! shared, the 55-year-old's address went viral because she had to encourage the audience to cheer for her.
"I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline," she told the crowd. "And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism."
Though she took a pause to hear their reaction, she was met with silence, prompting her to declare, "You can clap for that."
Social media was stunned by the incident, with one person tweeting in reaction, "Clapping for herself, so sad."
"This woman is in a very, very bad way. To be clear, I don’t personally care about her at all, but even still, some part of me wants someone to help her. This is a flashing warning light. She’s not ok. At all," said a second individual, while another called her speech "embarrassing and humiliating."
One person who hasn't commented on the ordeal is her fiancé, 46, as speculation over the state of their romance continues to swirl.
When writer Rick Wilson shared a clip of Guilfoyle's awkward speech, he tweeted, "She's looking rough since Don Jr. moved on."
The duo hasn't appeared in the same social media upload since Gavin Newsom's ex-wife shared a photo of them together on August 10. However, the two still follow each other on Instagram and Guilfoyle has tagged the former first son in recent cooking videos.
The pair faced breakup rumors in July, but on that occasion, pal Rob Thompson debunked the gossip and insisted the couple was "very happy" together.