Jimmy Kimmel Likens Kimberly Guilfoyle to a 'Drag Queen' After Her Embarrassing Speech in Florida

As OK! shared, the 55-year-old's address went viral because she had to encourage the audience to cheer for her.

"I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline," she told the crowd. "And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism."

Though she took a pause to hear their reaction, she was met with silence, prompting her to declare, "You can clap for that."