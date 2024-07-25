Kimberly Guilfoyle's Friend Squashes Donald Trump Jr. Split Rumors: 'They Are Very Happy'

Kimberly Guilfoyle's inner circle is looking out for her, as they made it clear she's still with Donald Trump Jr.

On July 18, Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump Jr., posted a photo of herself from the Republican National Convention, writing, "America this is our moment. America’s future is in our hands. America’s destiny is in our control. This is our last chance to Make America Great Again!#RNCConvention."