Kimberly Guilfoyle's Friend Squashes Donald Trump Jr. Split Rumors: 'They Are Very Happy'

Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle is still dating Donald Trump Jr.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle's inner circle is looking out for her, as they made it clear she's still with Donald Trump Jr.

On July 18, Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump Jr., posted a photo of herself from the Republican National Convention, writing, "America this is our moment. America’s future is in our hands. America’s destiny is in our control. This is our last chance to Make America Great Again!#RNCConvention."

When one person asked, "Is she still with Donald jr? He seemed distant to her," their pal Rob Thompson wrote, "Yes and they are very happy."

Though Guilfoyle doesn't talk about her relationship too much, she previously gushed about her man during an episode of "Successful Philanthropy."

"We're very committed and very in love," she stated. "I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic. I absolutely adore the family ... I already feel married to him."

Source: mega

The pair are engaged.

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, 55, previously defended her relationship with Trump Jr., 46, after Newsmax host Greg Kelly he asked the TV star about her "potential father-in-law" Donald Trump, which didn't go over well.

Source: mega

The TV star's friend weighed in when someone asked if she was still dating Donald Trump Jr.

“So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? it’s turning up roses,” Greg said during his show.

“Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus,” she replied.

Greg then tried to get more details about Kimberly's upcoming wedding to Donald Jr.

“Is it sealed? Do we have a date?” she replied. “Uh, not that I’m sharing on the air.”

Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a big fan of the Trump family.

“Fair enough. Hey, I’m glad. I didn’t realize. There’s a ring. Fantastic, that’s great news," he replied.

“We’ve been engaged babe for two years, but we’ll take this breaking news alert. That’s hysterical,” the social media personality shot back.

Since the pair have been engaged for so long, Greg bluntly asked: "What's he waiting for?"

“We need more Trump,” she replied.

Source: mega

The two have yet to set a wedding date.

Kimberly previously revealed why she and the politician are meant to be. "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed during an interview.

