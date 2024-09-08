or
'This Is So Embarrassing': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Having to 'Beg' People to Clap After 'Awful' Speech in Florida

Composite photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA/@RonFilipkowski/X

One person claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle was in a 'very, very bad way' after seeing her speech.

By:

Sept. 8 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

What a hot mess!

On Saturday, September 7, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé, Kim Guilfoyle, 55, was bashed online after making a shockingly bad speech in Florida.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

One user of X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a “montage of clips” from her remarks, which sparked tons of backlash online.

“Kim Guilfoyle’s embarrassing and humiliating speech tonight where she eventually had to beg FL Republicans to clap for her,” the individual penned alongside the clip.

In the video, the former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom appeared erratic as she spoke to the crowd.

In response, the public shared their thoughts on her performance.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech sparked backlash after she had to beg for people to cheer for her.

“This woman is in a very, very bad way. To be clear, I don’t personally care about her at all, but even still, some part of me wants someone to help her. This is a flashing warning light. She’s not ok. At all,” one person ranted, while another added, “This Is So Embarrassing!!”

A third speculated, “This is awful. She seems like she's on something,” as another echoed, “Is She On Drugs?”

One more person stated, “Clapping for herself, so sad.”

As OK! previously reported, the former Fox News host was also recently dissed after she shared footage of herself cooking chicken while having her hair very close to the food she prepped.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Some claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle seemed like she was 'on something' during her remarks.

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle
People vocalized how "weird" and "awkward" it was for her to meal prep while wearing high heels, a tight dress and having her long locks so close to the food.

One social media user reposted the clip with the caption "Cooking with Kim. Don't mind the hair."

The comments section was flooded with individuals calling Guilfoyle "absolutely disgusting."

Someone wrote, "Ok, who cooks dinner in white high heels and a $400 dress as that? Get aprons! Get comfy first and do tie your hair back."

Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.

Another penned, "She doesn't usually cook. You know how I know? You don't dip in egg wash first. It goes flour, egg wash, flour."

A third person quipped, "MmmMm, now that's a perfect hairy chicken recipe."

Source: OK!

This was not the first time Guilfoyle has been slammed for being "gross,” as she was recently bashed for pulling down her short red dress after scratching near her crotch at the Republican National Convention.

“What is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing in this video?” a user wondered, to which someone replied, “Dealing with disease of the week?”

