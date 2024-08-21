'Disgusting': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Cooking Video in High Heels, Make-Up and Her Hair Down

This isn't the first time Kimberly has been ridiculed for her "gross" behavior. As OK! previously reported, she was bashed after a clip of her pulling down her short red dress after scratching near her crotch at the Republican National Convention went viral.

In the footage, the camera focuses on the former president's face as Don Jr.'s fiancé pulls up her garment in the crotch area.

“What is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing in this video?” the user captioned the video, to which one person replied, “Dealing with disease of the week?”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!