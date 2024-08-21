'Disgusting': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Cooking Video in High Heels, Make-Up and Her Hair Down
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée and former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, went viral after she shared a video of her cooking some chicken for dinner while having her hair dangerously close to the food she prepped.
Kimberly took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her process of making a meal for her family, but several people pointed out how "weird" and "awkward" it was seeing her meal prep while wearing high heels, an expensive skin-tight dress and, most disturbingly, having her long hair down dangling over the chicken.
Ron Filipkowski, CEO of Meidas Touch News, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared the clip in a post that read, "Cooking with Kim. Don't mind the hair."
The comments of Ron's post were flooded by people mocking Don Jr.'s partner, calling her cooking style "absolutely disgusting."
One X user wrote, "Ok, who cooks dinner in white high heels and a $400 dress as that? Get aprons! Get comfy first and do tie your hair back."
Another user commented, "She doesn't usually cook. You know how I know? You don't dip in egg wash first. It goes flour, egg wash, flour."
A third person joked, "MmmMm, now that's a perfect hairy chicken recipe."
This isn't the first time Kimberly has been ridiculed for her "gross" behavior. As OK! previously reported, she was bashed after a clip of her pulling down her short red dress after scratching near her crotch at the Republican National Convention went viral.
In the footage, the camera focuses on the former president's face as Don Jr.'s fiancé pulls up her garment in the crotch area.
“What is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing in this video?” the user captioned the video, to which one person replied, “Dealing with disease of the week?”
Guilfoyle was also ridiculed for sharing a video of her and her soon-to-be-husband waving to a group of boats with upside-down American flags passing by.
The symbol was initially used by sailors whose ships were in trouble but later became adopted by Trump supporters as a way of protesting against the country's current leadership and symbolizing a denial of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump Jr. previously participated in the usage of an upside-down American flag in April 2023, when his father, 78, was arrested for the first of four times.