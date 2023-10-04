Donald Trump Rants He's Been 'Railroaded' by Lack of Jury in Fraud Trial: 'This Is the Beginning of Communism!'
Donald Trump raged about not being entitled to a jury for his ongoing fraud trial on Wednesday, October 4. While speaking with journalists outside of the Manhattan courtroom, the embattled former POTUS likened the court proceedings to the "beginning of communism."
Per court records, Trump's legal team waived his rights to a jury trial. However, the 77-year-old blamed Statute 63(12) for the situation.
"A lot of people say, oh, that can’t be possible, somebody didn’t check a box. That’s nothing to do with it," Trump ranted to a crowd of reporters. "Under 63(12), you are not entitled to a jury. It’s the first time it’s ever been used for a purpose like this. Never been used. They used it on me. The former president, the leading candidate."
"I’m leading Joe Biden by a lot, which is probably why this is still happening. No probably, it’s definitely," he insisted. "They’re coordinating with Washington, 100%."
"They’ve weaponized justice in our country. This trial is a disgrace," he griped. "Never happened, a thing like this has never happened before. And it is simply – I put it in financial statements with a disclaimer. In other words, don’t even bother reading them, to the banks."
"I borrowed the money. I paid back the money in full, 100%. There were no defaults. There were no letters of reprimand," the ex-prez continued. "The banks were extremely happy and in many cases I gave the money back early. And then I got sued years later, by this horrible attorney general, this woman that ran for governor and failed."
- Donald Trump Demands His Fraud Case Be Dismissed on Day 2 of New York Trial
- Donald Trump Labels NY Attorney General Letitia James a 'Horror Show' Before Civil Fraud Trial Kicks Off
- 'This Whole Case Is a Sham!!!': Donald Trump Declares He's 'Fighting for My Name and Reputation' Hours Before Civil Fraud Trial Gets Underway
"But if I had a jury, we’d win this case very easily, but I don’t have a jury," he noted. "And you see, what’s happening. This is a railroading. And it’s the beginning of communism in our country. This is the beginning of communism."
As OK! previously reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and his two, adult sons for $250 million in 2022. Judge Arthur F. Engoran later found them liable for fraud and stripped Trump Organization of its business licenses.
The trial to determine the damages Trump will be required to pay out began on Monday, October 2.
Following the ruling, Trump lashed out at James, calling her "racist" and "corrupt" for allegedly providing Judge Engoran with "misleading" information on the case.
"She should start looking for the murderers and the criminals, the violent criminals all over New York," he fumed earlier this week. "Do something about all of the illegal migrants pouring into our city and state, and not spend the next six months in a courthouse because she’s been caught early."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Her numbers are fraudulent. She’s a fraud. Her numbers are fraudulent. And this case should be dismissed," he argued. "They ought to get on to violent crime and solving the problems of New York City and New York state."