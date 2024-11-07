or
'Someone Who Hates Women Deeply Is About to Be the President': Billie Eilish Assures Fans They Are 'Safe' With Her After Slamming Donald Trump at Nashville Show

Composite photo of Billie Eilish and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish noted how she has 'never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse.'

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Billie Eilish slammed Donald Trump during her Nashville concert.

On Wednesday, November 6, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 22, reacted to the results of the 2024 election while performing to her fans.

Source: @aidan.fecarotta/TikTok
According to a viral clip, the Grammy winner began by telling fans she “couldn’t really fathom doing a show on this day,” after learning the convicted felon was elected president.

However, she added, “The longer the day went on, I kind of had this feeling of like, it’s such a privilege that I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time like right now.”

“I want you to know that you’re safe with me and you’re protected here and that you are safe in this room,” she said before opening up about the abuse she’s experienced as a woman.

“And the song that we’re about to do is … about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one,” she admitted.

Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish spoke about the results of the 2024 presidential election before singing her song 'TV.'

Billie Eilish

“I’ve dealt with some stuff myself and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely, and now a person who is a … let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that," Eilish added, referring to Trump — who was found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 2023. "God, my heart is beating fast — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America. So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was elected the president over rival Kamala Harris.

Trump has continually denied the allegations, though he was ordered to pay her millions in damages. Throughout his career, the president-elect has been accused of sexual misconduct by over two dozen women.

The musician went on to sing her 2022 track “TV,” which references the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish's 2022 song 'TV' references the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Eilish took a dramatic pause halfway through the song, after saying, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

In addition to making the political statement at her show, Eilish also posted on Instagram, writing: “It’s a war on women.”

