'Awkward Family Photo': Donald Trump Mocked for Including Elon Musk in Election Night Snap Instead of His Wife Melania
Former President Donald Trump took a photo with his family on election night. However, several critics pointed out how his wife, Melania Trump, was missing and had seemingly been replaced by Elon Musk.
The image, shared by Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, captioned "The Whole Squad," depicted the President-elect, his five children, five grandchildren, and the Tesla tech billionaire.
The photo was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and sparked several questions surrounding Melania's absence and Elon's proximity to RNC co-chair Lara Trump.
One critic shared the pic on X and wrote: "Melania see writing on the wall. But she isn't going to shed a tear. She's going to wind up with a fat fat check from the fat fat man."
Another person commented: "Why is Lara pressed up against Elon while Eric Trump is barely visible in the back of the photo? These people are so weird."
Many users have also begun to theorize what role Musk will have in the incoming administration.
An X user shared: "Awkward family photo aside, I'm terrified that our country is only going to be run by the richest people imaginable. We've traded a democracy for a plutocracy."
A second person wrote: "The new 'American Dream' — to inherit a large fortune and pay your way to control the lives of millions."
Despite not being included in the family photo, the former and future first lady expressed her gratitude for being "entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard America's freedom" following her husband's unexpected election victory.
Melania, seen by Trump's side during his victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, supported her husband throughout his campaign, making rare appearances at events and delivering a speech during the Republican National Convention.
During a recent interview on Fox & Friends, the former first lady was asked if she would return to the White House if her husband got re-elected. She hinted that she would accompany Donald Sr. to Washington, D.C.
"I'm not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience, much more knowledge." She added, "I was in the White House before, so when you go in, you know exactly what to expect."
As of the latest electoral count, Trump secured 295 electoral votes, leading in both the electoral and popular vote over Vice President Kamala Harris.
After securing the delegates needed to take the White House, Trump gave a speech at Mar-a-Lago and claimed he would leave the "golden age of America" after launching the "greatest political movement of all time."
"There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," he continued. "And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal."