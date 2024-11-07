'Awkward Family Photo': Donald Trump Mocked for Including Elon Musk in Election Night Snap Instead of His Wife Melania

Despite not being included in the family photo, the former and future first lady expressed her gratitude for being "entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard America's freedom" following her husband's unexpected election victory.

Melania, seen by Trump's side during his victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, supported her husband throughout his campaign, making rare appearances at events and delivering a speech during the Republican National Convention.

During a recent interview on Fox & Friends, the former first lady was asked if she would return to the White House if her husband got re-elected. She hinted that she would accompany Donald Sr. to Washington, D.C.

"I'm not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience, much more knowledge." She added, "I was in the White House before, so when you go in, you know exactly what to expect."