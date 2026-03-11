NEWS Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's Handling of Iran 'Mess' as He Tries to Distract From His Involvement in the Epstein Files Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube;MEGA Jimmy Kimmel had a field day mocking President Donald Trump's Iran war as a 'weapon of mass distraction' from his political woes. Lesley Abravanel March 11 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump’s handling of the military conflict with Iran, describing the strikes as a calculated distraction from domestic scandals, including his involvement in the investigation into dead financier Jeffrey Epstein. In his Tuesday, March 10, monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host argued that Trump ordered the strikes to deflect attention from the release of the Epstein files and his abysmal poll numbers, dubbing American missiles as "weapons of mass distraction." In a nod to the infamous photo op by former president George W. Bush prematurely declaring victory in the Iraq war, the frequent Trump foil quipped, “You should declare victory. Maybe they can go to Kinko’s and print up a banner that says ‘Mission Accomplished’ too. Right?”

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel just humiliated Donald Trump for using the Iran War to distract us from the Epstein files. Oddly enough, the Iran War appears to be worse for Trump than the files. pic.twitter.com/PCpKCn9IKU — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) March 11, 2026 Source: @DemocraticWins/X

Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Donald Trump

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump is trying to distract from talking about the Epstein files.

Kimmel was certain he hit the nail on the head. “That is basically what he is going to do. He’s going to make a huge mess and walk away like it’s the new toilet in the Lincoln bathroom. Trump claims we are way ahead of schedule on the war. He’s got a schedule, which means it should be over just around the time we see his taxes and the rest of the Trump Epstein files," he joked. The comedian, whose highly rated show faced an indefinite suspension in September 2025 following controversial comments regarding the death of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, previously dubbed Trump "Nostra-Dumba--" after playing a montage of 2011 clips where Trump predicted then-President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected because he had "no ability to negotiate."

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel frequently mocks Donald Trump on his show.

He also noted that Trump was now calling for the overthrow of the Iranian government, quipping, "He usually only calls for the overthrow of a government when he loses an election.” The president’s MO, he insisted, is pure distraction, jokingly referring to the actions as "Operation Epsteino Distracto."

'Release the Files!'

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Donald Trump was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Ironically, this war he launched to distract us from those could turn out to be more damaging to him than the Trump Epstein files themselves,” Kimmel jested, adding, “They’re saying this could be worse. And that would mean he’d have to come up with another distraction from the war.” Then he offered to assist. “If you do need that, Mr. President, I got a good war. You know what would distract us from the war? Release the unreleased Trump Epstein files!” Kimmel suggested.

The Iran War

Source: MEGA Donald Trump typically avoids talking about the Epstein files.