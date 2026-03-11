or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's Handling of Iran 'Mess' as He Tries to Distract From His Involvement in the Epstein Files

split of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube;MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel had a field day mocking President Donald Trump's Iran war as a 'weapon of mass distraction' from his political woes.

March 11 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump’s handling of the military conflict with Iran, describing the strikes as a calculated distraction from domestic scandals, including his involvement in the investigation into dead financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In his Tuesday, March 10, monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host argued that Trump ordered the strikes to deflect attention from the release of the Epstein files and his abysmal poll numbers, dubbing American missiles as "weapons of mass distraction."

In a nod to the infamous photo op by former president George W. Bush prematurely declaring victory in the Iraq war, the frequent Trump foil quipped, “You should declare victory. Maybe they can go to Kinko’s and print up a banner that says ‘Mission Accomplished’ too. Right?”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DemocraticWins/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Donald Trump

image of Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump is trying to distract from talking about the Epstein files.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube

Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump is trying to distract from talking about the Epstein files.

Kimmel was certain he hit the nail on the head.

“That is basically what he is going to do. He’s going to make a huge mess and walk away like it’s the new toilet in the Lincoln bathroom. Trump claims we are way ahead of schedule on the war. He’s got a schedule, which means it should be over just around the time we see his taxes and the rest of the Trump Epstein files," he joked.

The comedian, whose highly rated show faced an indefinite suspension in September 2025 following controversial comments regarding the death of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, previously dubbed Trump "Nostra-Dumba--" after playing a montage of 2011 clips where Trump predicted then-President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected because he had "no ability to negotiate."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jimmy Kimmel frequently mocks Donald Trump on his show.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel frequently mocks Donald Trump on his show.

He also noted that Trump was now calling for the overthrow of the Iranian government, quipping, "He usually only calls for the overthrow of a government when he loses an election.”

The president’s MO, he insisted, is pure distraction, jokingly referring to the actions as "Operation Epsteino Distracto."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Release the Files!'

image of Donald Trump was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube

Donald Trump was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Ironically, this war he launched to distract us from those could turn out to be more damaging to him than the Trump Epstein files themselves,” Kimmel jested, adding, “They’re saying this could be worse. And that would mean he’d have to come up with another distraction from the war.”

Then he offered to assist.

“If you do need that, Mr. President, I got a good war. You know what would distract us from the war? Release the unreleased Trump Epstein files!” Kimmel suggested.

The Iran War

image of Donald Trump typically avoids talking about the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump typically avoids talking about the Epstein files.

The monologue followed a significant escalation where U.S. and Israeli forces launched over 1,200 strikes against Iranian nuclear and missile sites on February 28.

The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Kimmel noted that while video footage appears to show the school being hit by a U.S. Tomahawk missile, Trump — who claims to "know more than all the generals combined" — suggested Iran was responsible for the strike on the first day of the war.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.