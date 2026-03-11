Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's Handling of Iran 'Mess' as He Tries to Distract From His Involvement in the Epstein Files
March 11 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump’s handling of the military conflict with Iran, describing the strikes as a calculated distraction from domestic scandals, including his involvement in the investigation into dead financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In his Tuesday, March 10, monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host argued that Trump ordered the strikes to deflect attention from the release of the Epstein files and his abysmal poll numbers, dubbing American missiles as "weapons of mass distraction."
In a nod to the infamous photo op by former president George W. Bush prematurely declaring victory in the Iraq war, the frequent Trump foil quipped, “You should declare victory. Maybe they can go to Kinko’s and print up a banner that says ‘Mission Accomplished’ too. Right?”
Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Donald Trump
Kimmel was certain he hit the nail on the head.
“That is basically what he is going to do. He’s going to make a huge mess and walk away like it’s the new toilet in the Lincoln bathroom. Trump claims we are way ahead of schedule on the war. He’s got a schedule, which means it should be over just around the time we see his taxes and the rest of the Trump Epstein files," he joked.
The comedian, whose highly rated show faced an indefinite suspension in September 2025 following controversial comments regarding the death of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, previously dubbed Trump "Nostra-Dumba--" after playing a montage of 2011 clips where Trump predicted then-President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected because he had "no ability to negotiate."
He also noted that Trump was now calling for the overthrow of the Iranian government, quipping, "He usually only calls for the overthrow of a government when he loses an election.”
The president’s MO, he insisted, is pure distraction, jokingly referring to the actions as "Operation Epsteino Distracto."
'Release the Files!'
“Ironically, this war he launched to distract us from those could turn out to be more damaging to him than the Trump Epstein files themselves,” Kimmel jested, adding, “They’re saying this could be worse. And that would mean he’d have to come up with another distraction from the war.”
Then he offered to assist.
“If you do need that, Mr. President, I got a good war. You know what would distract us from the war? Release the unreleased Trump Epstein files!” Kimmel suggested.
The Iran War
The monologue followed a significant escalation where U.S. and Israeli forces launched over 1,200 strikes against Iranian nuclear and missile sites on February 28.
The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Kimmel noted that while video footage appears to show the school being hit by a U.S. Tomahawk missile, Trump — who claims to "know more than all the generals combined" — suggested Iran was responsible for the strike on the first day of the war.