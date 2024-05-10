'Might Actually Feel at Home': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Rumors That Donald Trump Wants to Go to Jail
In his recent monologue, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel took some jabs at the notion that former President Donald Trump might desire a stint in jail.
The monologue, delivered on Thursday, May 9, featured Kimmel's signature wit as he debunked the myth that anyone, including Trump, would willingly choose incarceration. "Nobody wants to go to jail — because it's jail," Kimmel quipped, cutting straight to the heart of the matter.
Drawing parallels between prison attire and familiar surroundings, Kimmel humorously likened the prison jumpsuits to the colors of a popular fast-food chain. "Trump might actually feel at home," he joked, emphasizing the stark reality of going to jail.
Kimmel's comedic analysis delved into Trump's New York criminal trial concerning hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The comedian pointed out Trump's repeated breaches of a gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan, potentially leading to severe consequences.
“You know, earlier this week, the Judge warned Trump that if he violates the gag order again, which would be the 11th violation, he could get jail time,” Kimmel said when he reached this point.
“While in some ways, I think Trump would like to go to jail and become the farters martyr. Nobody wants to go to jail. Because it’s jail,” Kimmel said. “He’d be held in a standard, 9 x 13 cell, 117 square feet, which Trump describes as 5,000 square feet with a balcony.”
“And New York Mayor Eric Adams said Rikers Island is ready for Trump now if he is imprisoned for contempt,” Kimmel continued. “Which what? I mean what does that mean? The ketchup bottles are bolted to the tables? What do they mean by ‘the island is ready?’ It’s like they’re preparing to imprison King Kong or something?”
Despite the unconventional nature of the subject matter, Kimmel managed to draw parallels between the prison garb and Trump's personal preferences.
"Their prison jumpsuits are white with reddish-orange stripes. Not unlike his favorite restaurateur," Kimmel remarked, seamlessly weaving humor into his analysis.
As OK! previously reported, Trump paused and attempted to censor himself while speaking with reporters outside of the New York courtroom on Friday, May 10.
"These are all stories that just came out; these are all stories that are 100 percent that this is a disgraceful trial," Trump told the crowd. "And I’ll be going over them with you, relating later how the left tried to do things to hurt Trump."
"I’m just going to say two things because I can’t read. Sure. Your words," he stumbled slightly. "I’m not allowed to read them. I use the words, this guy wants to put me in jail. He’s corrupt."