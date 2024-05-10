'Might Actually Feel at Home': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Rumors That Donald Trump Wants to Go to Jail

The monologue, delivered on Thursday, May 9, featured Kimmel's signature wit as he debunked the myth that anyone, including Trump, would willingly choose incarceration. "Nobody wants to go to jail — because it's jail," Kimmel quipped, cutting straight to the heart of the matter.

Drawing parallels between prison attire and familiar surroundings, Kimmel humorously likened the prison jumpsuits to the colors of a popular fast-food chain. "Trump might actually feel at home," he joked, emphasizing the stark reality of going to jail.