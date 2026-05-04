NEWS Jimmy Kimmel Morbidly Dissed Rudy Giuliani Days Before Ex-NYC Mayor Was Hospitalized in Critical Condition: Watch Source: mega A spokesperson for the former mayor revealed he's 'fighting' in the hospital in a statement on Sunday, May 3. Allie Fasanella May 4 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel makes joke about ex-NYC Mayor Giuliani in ‘the grave’ — BEFORE his hospitalization https://t.co/8PukcnzsvJ pic.twitter.com/Pd5HRwo2BZ — RT (@RT_com) May 4, 2026 Source: @RT_com/x Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani rising from 'the grave' during his monologue on Tuesday, April 28.

Article continues below advertisement

'One of the Most Distasteful Human Beings'

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/youtube Rudy Giuliani slammed Jimmy Kimmel after the comedian cracked a Melania Trump 'widow' joke.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host then played a clip of Rudy, 81, calling him "one of the most distasteful human beings in this country." "I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter," the comedian, 58, responded. Speaking on a livestreamed episode of his podcast, the former U.S. associate attorney general said, "Kimmel was making believe that he was hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which I think he did once, I don’t know. Probably once … and about four people probably watched it, and he bombed like usual."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel responded to the scathing rebuke during his monologue on Tuesday, April 28.

"This is supposed to be a comedian," Rudy remarked before branding him an "an incompetent jacka--." Jimmy hit back: "I have to say, it’s confusing to be called an incompetent jacka— by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a d---- store, who doesn’t seem to have any understanding of when videos are running and when they aren’t, and has a gallon of squid ink dribbling off the top of his head." "Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?" the ABC host added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Mayor Giuliani Is a Fighter'

Source: mega The late-night host made a jab at the former mayor's old age.

Rudy would be taken to the hospital less than a week later. "Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," spokesperson Ted Goodman wrote in a statement on Sunday, May 3. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak." "We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani," he added.

'Hateful and Violent Rhetoric'

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/youtube; mega Melania Trump called Jimmy Kimmel a 'coward' after he brought her into his monologue on April 23.