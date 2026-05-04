Jimmy Kimmel Morbidly Dissed Rudy Giuliani Days Before Ex-NYC Mayor Was Hospitalized in Critical Condition: Watch
May 4 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel made a dig at Rudy Giuliani's old age just days before the former New York City mayor was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
"So last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me," Kimmel quipped during his monologue on Tuesday, April 28, referring to his joke about Melania Trump looking like an "expectant widow" shortly before a gunman tried to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
'One of the Most Distasteful Human Beings'
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host then played a clip of Rudy, 81, calling him "one of the most distasteful human beings in this country."
"I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter," the comedian, 58, responded.
Speaking on a livestreamed episode of his podcast, the former U.S. associate attorney general said, "Kimmel was making believe that he was hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which I think he did once, I don’t know. Probably once … and about four people probably watched it, and he bombed like usual."
"This is supposed to be a comedian," Rudy remarked before branding him an "an incompetent jacka--."
Jimmy hit back: "I have to say, it’s confusing to be called an incompetent jacka— by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a d---- store, who doesn’t seem to have any understanding of when videos are running and when they aren’t, and has a gallon of squid ink dribbling off the top of his head."
"Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?" the ABC host added.
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'Mayor Giuliani Is a Fighter'
Rudy would be taken to the hospital less than a week later.
"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," spokesperson Ted Goodman wrote in a statement on Sunday, May 3. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak."
"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani," he added.
'Hateful and Violent Rhetoric'
Jimmy's ill-timed joke came after he faced backlash for a comment he made about the first lady while delivering an "alternative" White House Correspondents' Dinner monologue before the event on April 25.
During the April 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host told Melania, "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."
The president's wife issued a scathing response that saw her label Jimmy "a coward" while claiming his "hateful and violent rhetoric" is "dividing the country."
"His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote via X on Monday, April 27.