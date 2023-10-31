Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Mike Pence for Dropping Out of the Election While in Las Vegas: 'Might Be a Sign He's Losing His Mind'
Mike Pence announced he's officially taking himself out of the race for the 2024 presidential election, but that didn't stop Jimmy Kimmel from cracking a few last jokes about the former VP.
On the Monday, October 30, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian took aim at his announcement, which occurred in Las Vegas.
After Kimmel played a video clip in which Pence declared, "It's become clear to me, this is not my time," the talk show host quipped, "That’s true. His time was 1956 and he missed it."
The Emmy winner, 55, then took a jab at Pence's wife, Karen, noting, "I didn’t even know Mother even allowed him to go to Las Vegas."
Kimmel also thought it was overkill that Pence thanked his wife for sticking by him through his campaign, pointing out, "You ran for president for four months and then gave up. In Vegas of all places."
"Mike Pence ending his campaign in Las Vegas could be a sign that he’s losing his mind," he continued. "Next time we see him, he’ll be blackout drunk on TMZ yelling, ‘The only God I believe in is Criss Angel!’"
"It’s a shame he’ll never be president. Just imagine all the wonderful dancing that would have been outlawed at his inauguration ball. And while the GOP Primary may have lost a principled man who commanded almost 4 percent of the vote, the Space Force just gained one hell of an intergalactic Moon Ranger," Kimmel concluded his monologue about the politician.
Surprisingly enough, Donald Trump, 77, didn't take too many digs at his former running mate when he heard the news about Pence.
"People are leaving now and they’re all endorsing me. I don’t know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me," he declared. "You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president. But people in politics can be very disloyal."
As OK! reported, the two had a falling out after the ex-vice president refused to back Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
"Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "USA demands the truth!"
Trump also brushed off the January 6 riots, in which Pence was in the Capitol at the time. "I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape," the former POTUS said when asked if he was worried for Pence's safety amid the chaos.