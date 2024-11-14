Jim Gaffigan Dropped 50 Pounds Using Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro: 'I Don't Think There's Anything Wrong With It'
Jim Gaffigan isn't ashamed to admit he jumped on the weight-loss medication bandwagon.
In a new interview, the comedian revealed that when the scale hit 270 pounds last year, he decided to start taking Mounjaro, a prescription drug like Ozempic that treats type 2 diabetes.
"I had very low expectations because I did know someone that had tried it and they were like, 'Oh no, I was just nauseous for a week.' And then I thought my true joy of eating would overpower anything," he spilled.
Earlier in his life, the The Jim Gaffigan Show actor used to exercise "twice a day" to accommodate for his love of indulging in food, but as he aged, his passion for workouts and his metabolism both slowed down.
Nowadays, "I feel good," the star, 58, shared after losing 50 pounds. "I'm just grateful because it's such a better life."
Gaffigan wants to normalize using medication to drop extra weight, which he discusses in his new Hulu special The Skinny, out on Friday, November 22.
"That's some of why I wanted to talk about it, because I almost thought it was kind of odd that people were resistant to talking about it. I don't think there's anything wrong with it," he insisted. "There's people walking around that obviously do not have blonde hair — yet they do. I don't think that's weird, either. It's just whatever gets you through."
- Boy George Admits to Undergoing 'Painful' Tummy Tuck and Taking Weight Loss Medication in New Memoir
- Anthony Anderson Slams Hollywood's Ozempic Weight Loss Trend As It's 'Creating A Shortage For Those Of Us Who Need It'
- Randy Jackson Reveals How 'American Idol' Motivated His Amazing Health Transformation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It is something that you can take a strong point of view on, there's a couple different sides on it," Gaffigan acknowledged of some people having negative opinions on the drug. "I had some strong points of view on parenting teenagers too. So the name 'Skinny' just seemed perfect."
Now that he's feeling better physically, he has more energy to burn calories.
"I'm not exercising as much but it's very much a walking city," he spilled of living in NYC. "And I have the Apple Watch so I make a point of closing all my rings [for step counts] every day."
The dad-of-five's fans raved over his slimmer look on Monday, November 11, when he posted a video teaser for The Skinny on Instagram.
"You look great!" one person wrote in the comments section, while another supporter said, "He must be eating all those things growing out of his garden 👏."
"You’re looking terrific 🙌," echoed a third social media user, while a fourth penned, "You are looking amazing 😍 and I’m looking forward to your new special!! 🙌👏."
People spoke to Gaffigan.