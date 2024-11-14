or
Jim Gaffigan Dropped 50 Pounds Using Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro: 'I Don't Think There's Anything Wrong With It'

Photos of Jim Gaffigan before and after his weight loss.
Source: mega

Jim Gaffigan is looking and feeling better than he has in years.

Nov. 14 2024, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Jim Gaffigan isn't ashamed to admit he jumped on the weight-loss medication bandwagon.

In a new interview, the comedian revealed that when the scale hit 270 pounds last year, he decided to start taking Mounjaro, a prescription drug like Ozempic that treats type 2 diabetes.

jim gaffigan dropped pounds weight loss drug mounjaro
Source: mega

Jim Gaffigan lost 50 pounds since he started weight-loss medication.

"I had very low expectations because I did know someone that had tried it and they were like, 'Oh no, I was just nauseous for a week.' And then I thought my true joy of eating would overpower anything," he spilled.

Earlier in his life, the The Jim Gaffigan Show actor used to exercise "twice a day" to accommodate for his love of indulging in food, but as he aged, his passion for workouts and his metabolism both slowed down.

jim gaffigan dropped pounds weight loss drug mounjaro
Source: mega

The comedian decided to take the drug after his weight hit 270 pounds.

Nowadays, "I feel good," the star, 58, shared after losing 50 pounds. "I'm just grateful because it's such a better life."

Gaffigan wants to normalize using medication to drop extra weight, which he discusses in his new Hulu special The Skinny, out on Friday, November 22.

"That's some of why I wanted to talk about it, because I almost thought it was kind of odd that people were resistant to talking about it. I don't think there's anything wrong with it," he insisted. "There's people walking around that obviously do not have blonde hair — yet they do. I don't think that's weird, either. It's just whatever gets you through."

jim gaffigan dropped pounds weight loss drug mounjaro
Source: mega

The actor doesn't think people should feel ashamed of taking medication to get in better shape.

"It is something that you can take a strong point of view on, there's a couple different sides on it," Gaffigan acknowledged of some people having negative opinions on the drug. "I had some strong points of view on parenting teenagers too. So the name 'Skinny' just seemed perfect."

Now that he's feeling better physically, he has more energy to burn calories.

"I'm not exercising as much but it's very much a walking city," he spilled of living in NYC. "And I have the Apple Watch so I make a point of closing all my rings [for step counts] every day."

jim gaffigan dropped pounds weight loss drug mounjaro
Source: mega

The star's Hulu special 'The Skinny' hits the streaming service on Friday, November 22.

The dad-of-five's fans raved over his slimmer look on Monday, November 11, when he posted a video teaser for The Skinny on Instagram.

"You look great!" one person wrote in the comments section, while another supporter said, "He must be eating all those things growing out of his garden 👏."

"You’re looking terrific 🙌," echoed a third social media user, while a fourth penned, "You are looking amazing 😍 and I’m looking forward to your new special!! 🙌👏."

People spoke to Gaffigan.

