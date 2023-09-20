Miranda Lambert Enjoys 'Unforgettable' Trip to Germany for Oktoberfest With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: See Romantic Photos
Hopefully Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, weren’t "Actin' Up" too much after sipping on large mugs of beer during their recent trip to Munich, Germany, for Oktoberfest 2023.
On Wednesday, September 20, the country singer uploaded numerous photos highlighting the final stop on the couple's European vacation.
"What a way to end an amazing trip!" Lambert gushed in the caption of her post, alongside a series of photos of the "Drunk" singer posing with McLoughlin, a few friends and images of the stunning scenery around them.
Lambert opened up about why her trip to Germany was extra special, stating: "I’ve been with my manager and friend @marionkraft for 20 years and this is the first time I got to go back home with her. She grew up in a small village in the south of Germany and after all this time hearing great things about it, I finally got to see the place that shaped one of my most favorite people."
"It was so special to me to get to share this trip with her and our pals. Oktoberfest was like a movie. Unforgettable!" Lambert expressed of the largest folk festival in the world, where the blonde beauty tried various German favorites, including a huge soft pretzel and an assortment of beer and wine.
"Love you @marionkraft and thanks for putting this together for all of us. This whole trip filled my ❤️. Now back to🇺🇸," Lambert concluded.
Prior to their visit to Munich, Lambert and McLoughlin frolicked around Austria — a country the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer said they already can't wait to come back to.
Summarizing their trip to the city of Salzburg, Lambert penned in a separate Instagram post: "Walks in the rain, late night Käsekrainer (cheesy hot dog and the only thing I’ve really learned how to say so far 😂), an OG airstream all the way from Jackson Center Ohio, a cold beer in a good ole Irish pub and all the old world beauty you could possibly imagine."
"We had the most wonderful time in Salzburg. So much different then [sic] Vienna but just as beautiful. With all the charm. If y’all go stay at the Goldener Hirsch. It’s perfect and homey. See you again soon Austria ❤️🇦🇹," Lambert wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of images proving the dynamic duo definitely didn't let a little rain ruin their fun.
The 39-year-old and McLoughlin, 31, visited Salzburg after staying in Vienna.
Lambert admittedly couldn't "even find the words" to describe the amazing experience she and her husband had at Austria's capital.
"It’s the most stunning place I’ve ever seen. It was our first time in this beautiful country and for sure not the last. Yall better put Austria on the top of your list if you haven’t been already. It was overwhelming in the best way. Lit some candles and said a lot of prayers . So thankful to have been here🇦🇹. The people are so sweet and welcoming and the food and wine were delish! We are planning our return asap," Lambert penned in the caption of another breathtaking photo dump shared to Instagram.