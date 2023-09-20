OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Miranda Lambert
OK LogoCOUPLES

Miranda Lambert Enjoys 'Unforgettable' Trip to Germany for Oktoberfest With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: See Romantic Photos

mirandalabert ig pp
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram
By:

Sep. 20 2023, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hopefully Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, weren’t "Actin' Up" too much after sipping on large mugs of beer during their recent trip to Munich, Germany, for Oktoberfest 2023.

On Wednesday, September 20, the country singer uploaded numerous photos highlighting the final stop on the couple's European vacation.

Article continues below advertisement
mirandalambertn
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

Mirana Lambert had the best time at Oktoberfest 2023 in Munich, Germany.

"What a way to end an amazing trip!" Lambert gushed in the caption of her post, alongside a series of photos of the "Drunk" singer posing with McLoughlin, a few friends and images of the stunning scenery around them.

Lambert opened up about why her trip to Germany was extra special, stating: "I’ve been with my manager and friend @marionkraft for 20 years and this is the first time I got to go back home with her. She grew up in a small village in the south of Germany and after all this time hearing great things about it, I finally got to see the place that shaped one of my most favorite people."

Article continues below advertisement
mirandalambertn
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

The country star and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, tied the knot in 2019.

"It was so special to me to get to share this trip with her and our pals. Oktoberfest was like a movie. Unforgettable!" Lambert expressed of the largest folk festival in the world, where the blonde beauty tried various German favorites, including a huge soft pretzel and an assortment of beer and wine.

"Love you @marionkraft and thanks for putting this together for all of us. This whole trip filled my ❤️. Now back to🇺🇸," Lambert concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
mirandalambertn
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

The couple was joined by their friends for the German festival.

MORE ON:
Miranda Lambert

Prior to their visit to Munich, Lambert and McLoughlin frolicked around Austria — a country the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer said they already can't wait to come back to.

Summarizing their trip to the city of Salzburg, Lambert penned in a separate Instagram post: "Walks in the rain, late night Käsekrainer (cheesy hot dog and the only thing I’ve really learned how to say so far 😂), an OG airstream all the way from Jackson Center Ohio, a cold beer in a good ole Irish pub and all the old world beauty you could possibly imagine."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
mriandalambert
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin seemed happily in love during their European vacation.

"We had the most wonderful time in Salzburg. So much different then [sic] Vienna but just as beautiful. With all the charm. If y’all go stay at the Goldener Hirsch. It’s perfect and homey. See you again soon Austria ❤️🇦🇹," Lambert wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of images proving the dynamic duo definitely didn't let a little rain ruin their fun.

The 39-year-old and McLoughlin, 31, visited Salzburg after staying in Vienna.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Lambert admittedly couldn't "even find the words" to describe the amazing experience she and her husband had at Austria's capital.

"It’s the most stunning place I’ve ever seen. It was our first time in this beautiful country and for sure not the last. Yall better put Austria on the top of your list if you haven’t been already. It was overwhelming in the best way. Lit some candles and said a lot of prayers . So thankful to have been here🇦🇹. The people are so sweet and welcoming and the food and wine were delish! We are planning our return asap," Lambert penned in the caption of another breathtaking photo dump shared to Instagram.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.