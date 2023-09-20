Miranda Lambert Enjoys 'Unforgettable' Trip to Germany for Oktoberfest With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: See Romantic Photos

"What a way to end an amazing trip!" Lambert gushed in the caption of her post, alongside a series of photos of the "Drunk" singer posing with McLoughlin, a few friends and images of the stunning scenery around them.

Lambert opened up about why her trip to Germany was extra special, stating: "I’ve been with my manager and friend @marionkraft for 20 years and this is the first time I got to go back home with her. She grew up in a small village in the south of Germany and after all this time hearing great things about it, I finally got to see the place that shaped one of my most favorite people."