'Disrespectful': Carey Mulligan Outrages Taylor Swift Fans for Not Knowing Which Album Husband Marcus Mumford Sang On
Is Carey Mulligan not a legitimate Swiftie?
In a recent interview, published on Thursday, January 4, the Promising Young Woman star was asked, “If you were a Taylor Swift Era, which Era would you be?”
Mulligan gave a shocking response, saying, “What does that mean?”
Actress Emma Stone, who was also a part of the sit-down, quipped, “She’s never heard of her.”
Although the blonde beauty did not seem to know what an Era was, she was familiar with Swift herself.
“Is an Era an album? I’d be Folklore,” Mulligan added.
“My husband sings on Folklore. And it’s lovely. ‘Cowboy Like Me,’” The Great Gatsby alum noted, mentioning her spouse Marcus Mumford, whom she married in 2012.
“I want to choose Folklore because your husband sings on it,” Stone said in agreement.
Despite Mulligan’s attempt to answer the reporter’s question, her answer still managed to spark outrage from Swifties, as her husband’s performance on “Cowboy Like Me” is a part of the Evermore album — not the Folklore album.
In response to Mulligan’s answer, fans of the pop star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shade the 38-year-old.
“Evermore sweetie...” one person pointed out, while another added, “’Cowboy Like Me’ gets disrespected daily and it makes me so sad.”
“Wtf,” a third Swift supporter wrote, as a fourth said, “The disrespect of Evermore every day is hard for me.”
Despite Mulligan’s mistake, some users had her back, claiming, “She tried.”
“Close enough bless her heart,” another stated, while one more penned, “You know what.. her spirit was there.”
Others were angry she didn’t even know what an Era was, noting, “But also, no, an Era is not just an album. It’s an entire rebrand.”
Although Mulligan didn’t seem to know much about the musical phenomenon, Swift has had a record-breaking year making headlines not only for her extremely successful career, but also for her whirlwind romance with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.
Most recently, the pair were spotted spending New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City, Mo.
The couple was caught having a passionate New Year’s Eve kiss together at midnight, as they partied with friends and family.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The next day, the duo appeared exhausted when they were seen cruising in Kelce's $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Despite looking a bit tired, Swift stunned with her hair in long loose curls as she sat in the passenger seat, while Kelce, who wore a black beanie, was behind the wheel.
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Mulligan.