'We Are Part of It Now': Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Testify at Donald Trump's Hush Money Criminal Trial
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wants to take part in former President Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial after his show was brought up during Keith Davidson's testimony on Thursday, May 2.
On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-show host announced he was “very excited, I’m very proud, I’m exhilarated even” after prosecutors showed texts between Stormy Daniels and her lawyer, Davidson, about her appearance on the show in 2018.
“From here on, we aren’t just following the Donald Trump drama in New York; we are part of it now,” Kimmel said, reacting to the news of his inclusion. “We are part of the official record of The People vs. Donald Trump.”
Kimmel explained that during his interview with Daniels, he asked about a letter she’d released, saying that she never had an affair with Trump, questioning whether she actually signed the paper since the signature "looked suspect."
Kimmel took the opportunity to boast about his inclusion in the court proceedings, telling his audience, "I don’t want to brag, but it’s the first time a late-night talk show has been introduced into evidence at the criminal trial for a president of the United States."
"Johnny Carson didn’t get that with [Richard] Nixon," he joked. "We got it here!"
“This is why I need to be in court,” the talk show host declared. “I’m sick of being out of the court, I want to be in it, why was I not asked to testify? It’s outrageous!”
- 'He's Still Mad About the Oscars': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Complaining About Month-Old Joke
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tucker Carlson's Controversial Interview With Vladimir Putin: 'Funny, Light and Amusing'
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks 'Klan Mom' Marjorie Taylor Greene for Asking to Appear on His Show to Promote Her New Book
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records for allegedly concealing hush money payments made to Daniels ahead of the presidential election in order to stay quiet about an alleged affair in 2006.
Daniels dodged Kimmel's question about the signature several times until the late-night host said she "implied" that she didn't sign it.
The statement read: "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: I recently became aware that certain news outlets are alleging that I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago ... I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The text exchange exposed in court showed Michael Cohen writing to Davidson, "She just denied the letter. Claiming it’s not her signature."
"You said she did it in front of you," he added.
Davidson responded, "She did. It’s impossible — she posted it on her own Twitter page."