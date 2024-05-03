'We Are Part of It Now': Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Testify at Donald Trump's Hush Money Criminal Trial

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-show host announced he was “very excited, I’m very proud, I’m exhilarated even” after prosecutors showed texts between Stormy Daniels and her lawyer, Davidson, about her appearance on the show in 2018.

“From here on, we aren’t just following the Donald Trump drama in New York; we are part of it now,” Kimmel said, reacting to the news of his inclusion. “We are part of the official record of The People vs. Donald Trump.”

Kimmel explained that during his interview with Daniels, he asked about a letter she’d released, saying that she never had an affair with Trump, questioning whether she actually signed the paper since the signature "looked suspect."