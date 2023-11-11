Melania Trump 'Knew Exactly What She Was Getting Into' When She Entered 'Completely Transactional' Marriage to Donald Trump
What is Melania Trump and Donald Trump’s marriage like?
The former model’s ex-BFF, senior adviser, and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, recently shared details about the dynamic between the ex-commander-in-chief and his wife.
Despite the fact that Melania has been absent from Donald’s 2024 presidential campaign, Wolkoff spilled that “no amount of scrutiny, no amount of cheating, lying, stealing, you name it, will change” Melania’s unwavering support for his endeavors.
“She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him,” Wolkoff explained. “It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president.”
The secrets that came out, such as Donald’s payment to sex worker Stormy Daniels after their alleged affair, did not bother Melania like many assumed they would.
“She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things,” Wolkoff noted.
Regardless of his many flaws, Melania is Donald’s ride-or-die no matter what happens, however, the 53-year-old has made sure to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with the Republican for a third following his legal woes. Her main priority is protecting herself and their son, Barron.
As OK! previously reported, although Melania does not share her opinion on her husband’s campaign publicly, Donald recently shared some constructive criticism she gave him.
While speaking at a Trump rally in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 7, the father-of-five revealed that Melania doesn’t like some of the things he does at rallies.
“You know my wife. I have a wonderful wife, the great first lady, who’s very popular,” he began.
“She says, ‘Darling, I don’t like when you do the weightlifting thing or even the swimming thing because it doesn’t look presidential,’” Donald said, adding, “I said let me tell you it’s much easier to look presidential than it is to do the schtick that I have to do at these places. And she doesn’t like when I dance a little bit going off.”
The crowd then began to boo, to which Donald controlled, saying, “OK, lets.”
In response to a clip of the speech, which was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans bashed the 77-year-old’s relationship with his wife of 20 years.
“I feel like he is making up these Melania stories to make it seem like they are happy and actually interact with each other...” one person penned, noting, “I don't understand why his supporters don't care why she is never around.”
“The least popular first lady he means,” a second user said, while a third wrote, “She must have said that a few years ago when he saw her last.”
A fourth person suggested, “She's embarrassed by him.”
The Washington Post reported on Wolkoff's remarks.