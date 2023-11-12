Melania Trump 'Intentionally' Stays Out of the Spotlight to Maintain Her 'Mysterious' Reputation
Melania Trump apparently does not mind staying out of Donald Trump’s limelight.
According to her former best friend and senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former first lady’s silence is "a way to protect her by not letting anyone fully know who she is."
The author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady claimed that Melania’s "intentional lack of communication" was her "armor."
The ex-aide alleged that the former model wanted the media to use the "narrative of being mysterious and an enigma."
Wolkoff also shared that the 53-year-old has an "ongoing pre-approved list" of words used to describe herself. Some adjectives on the list included, "confident," "strong" and "independent."
Although Melania has not been seen at any of Donald’s recent campaign stops, the lack of her presence does not seem to bother the 2024 presidential candidate.
During his interview with Megyn Kelly in September, the news anchor asked the Republican about why Melania was rarely around.
"I think part of the beauty is that mystery," the ex-president replied.
Melania’s most recent public appearance with her husband came when the couple attended a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago in October. Melania was photographed with Donald for the first time in seven months at the event.
On Friday, November 10, political analyst D. Stephen Voss told Newsweek his thoughts on how Melania’s absence could affect Donald’s campaign.
"Family members can pull up or pull down a national politician, as we've seen with presidential family members over the last few decades," he stated.
Voss continued: "Presidential wives usually end up being an asset, but first lady Melania Trump followed the president out of office with relatively low approval ratings. For Melania to stand by Trump's side would be unlikely to hurt, but it also might not help much."
"Trump ought to worry that the public will perceive his family's low visibility as a sign they're fleeing a sinking ship. If even Trump's family has started to view him as a liability best avoided, it gives Republican politicians more opportunity to distance themselves as well," Voss explained.
A second political analyst Craig Agranoff also shared his stance on the subject, saying, "As an observer of elections, it's interesting to consider the impact of Melania Trump's rare public appearances on the campaign. In one sense, her relative silence and infrequent appearances add an element of mystique and may appeal to voters who favor a more traditional, less publicly engaged role for the spouse of a political figure."
"It allows the focus to remain more directly on the policies and messages of the campaign itself. On the other hand, in an era where visibility often equates to accessibility and relatability, this approach might be perceived as a missed opportunity to connect with a broader audience," Agranoff added.
TheWashington Post reported on Wolkoff's remarks.