How Jimmy Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez Went From Parking Lot Security Guard to Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35

Jimmy Kimmel ’s longtime sidekick has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 35, ABC announced. Rodriguez revealed the news during the June 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , adding one of television’s most familiar supporting players to the next round of celebrity contestants.

Rodriguez, 55, has been part of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for more than 23 years, after first working as a parking lot security guard before becoming Kimmel’s right-hand man. Over the years, he has become a fixture on the show, appearing alongside Kimmel on-air and building his own fan-favorite segments, including his famously boozy Oscars red carpet interviews .

His casting gives Dancing With the Stars a contestant with a built-in TV following and a story that fits neatly into the show’s favorite formula: an unexpected celebrity stepping into a world far outside his comfort zone.

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Rodriguez is the fourth celebrity contestant announced for Season 35. He joins Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, Summer House star Ciara Miller and The Traitors and Love Island personality Maura Higgins.

The full lineup of celebrities and professional dancers will be revealed Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. Season 35 is set to premiere this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as hosts of the long-running competition series. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are back as judges, with BBC Studios producing the show in front of a live audience.