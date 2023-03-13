Jimmy Kimmel Slammed For 'Patronizing' Activist Malala Yousafzai At Oscars: 'Tone Deaf & Disrespectful'

"Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration," Kimmel said as he greeted her in the audience at the Sunday, March 12, show. "As the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?"

Yousafza seemed a bit uncomfortable that she was being put on the spot about pop culture, but she kept her composure and replied, "I only talk about peace."

"You know what, that's why you're Malala and nobody else is," Kimmel replied. "That's a great answer, Malala."