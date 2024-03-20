Piers Morgan Declares the Royal Family 'Can’t Be Trusted' as Kate Middleton and Photoshop Drama Explodes
Even British journalist Piers Morgan has become a skeptic of the royal family.
Amid the drama surrounding Kate Middleton's photoshop debacle and the state of her health, several news outlets have discovered that a few other images released by the monarchy were also edited.
"The royals should stop taking their own photos for official release. They’ve shown they can’t be trusted not to manipulate them," Morgan tweeted. He cited an article that claimed a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her several great-grandkids — which was taken in 2022 and shared in 2023 — was "digitally enhanced."
Morgan has been going back and forth with his opinions on the situation, as at first, he appeared to shame those who were making "jokes" about Kate's well-being and the state of her marriage to Prince William.
However, the Princess of Wales' admission that she edited an alleged new photo of herself and her three kids seemed to change Morgan's views.
"Was it actually taken last week?" he asked of the picture Kate admitted to tweaking. "They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released?"
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" he continued to question during a public discussion.
"Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories," Morgan added. "On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they're hiding something."
"I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening," the TV star confessed. "I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us — we're not there."
Kate has been seen out in public only three times since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, but on each occasion, she looked different than the last, which is what sparked speculation that the palace sent out body doubles.
Most recently, a video was released that showed William and Kate visiting the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16, but many people thought the woman in the clip wasn't actually the mother-of-three.