Kate Middleton Has Been Seen by Parents Whose Kids Go to School With the Princess of Wales' Children, Claims Royal Expert
There's at least one royal fanatic that isn't buying any of the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories.
During an interview with Sky News, "To Di for Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield claimed she's talked to more than one person who has seen the Princess of Wales out and about in London.
"I reported via Fox News last week that I know somebody who goes to school with their children and I also have another contact in the area," she spilled. "They have both said that they’ve seen her and that the neighborhood is fiercely protective of her and that they think that all of this speculation is ridiculous and unfair based on the information that they have."
"And they’ve also told me that once we all have the same information ... everybody is going to feel horrifically ashamed," Schofield said. "And they’re going to feel real guilt about the way that we behaved throughout this process."
As OK! reported, the mother-of-three has been seen in public only three times since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and since she's looked different in each appearance, the public started speculating that the palace was sending out a Kate body double.
Social media has been going wild with theories: while some think Kate could be more ill than the monarchy has admitted, others believe the family is trying to cover up trouble in the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage.
Suspicions heightened after Kate confessed to "editing" a new photo of herself and her three kids, which she posted to celebrate Mother's Day in the U.K. on March 10.
Kate and Prince William appeared to try and prove the naysayers wrong by stepping out to the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16, but many still thought the brunette woman in the grainy video footage was just a Kate look-alike.
The royal family faced more drama when it was reported on Tuesday, March 19, that an employee at the London Clinic where Kate was treated tried to access her medical records.
"Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality," the organization's CEO stated in reaction to the claim. "We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken," they concluded. "There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues."
Sky News interviewed Schofield.