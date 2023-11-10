OK Magazine
'So Many Empty Seats!': Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump for 'Fudging Crowd Size' at Florida Rally

donald trump rally fudge numbers
Nov. 10 2023, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out how Donald Trump made it seem like he was talking to "tens of thousands" of people during his Florida rally on November 8 — but that was far from true.

“No Trump rally would be complete without a little fudging of the crowd size,” the comedian, 55, said during the Thursday, November 9, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Though Trump, 77, claimed there were a lot of people, the venue's capacity is only 5,200.

“At this point, the only way for Trump to draw a crowd of 10,000 is with a Sharpie,” Kimmel said. “There were so many empty seats, you couldn’t tell if it was a Trump rally or a Trump inauguration.”

donald trump rally fudge numbers
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for his recent lie.

As OK! previously reported, Kimmel has been taking aim at Trump all week — especially after he testified at his civil fraud trial in New York on November 6.

"You could tell he was rattled because the color of his face was about eight shades darker than the color of his hands," the host joked on the Monday, November 6, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "He didn't want to leave little orange fingerprints on the Bible when he was sworn in."

Kimmel also spoke about how Trump thinks his Mar-a-Lago home is worth between $1 billion and $1.5 billion — but according to Forbes, they believe it is valued at $350 million.

“Even though he’s on trial for inflating the value of his assets, he can’t help but inflate the value of his assets,” Kimmel joked.

donald trump rally fudge numbers
Jimmy Kimmel frequently makes fun of Donald Trump.

“He was asked if he was involved in preparing a financial statement in 2021, he said he wasn’t because he was too busy in the White House keeping our country safe from China and Russia,” Kimmel continued. “And then the lawyer had to remind him he wasn’t president in 2021, and he didn’t live in the White House.”

Prior to heading into the courtroom this week, Trump declared that he did nothing wrong. (He's being accused of inflating his assets in order to secure loans and do business deals.)

donald trump rally fudge numbers
Donald Trump lied about how many people attended his recent rally.

"It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it," he stated. "It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."

