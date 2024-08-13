OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Admits 'Weird' Son Billy, 7, Is 'Constantly Squeezing' Wife Molly McNearney's Butt: 'He Says It's So Juicy'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel with wife Molly McNearney and a picture of their son, Billy.
Source: mega;@jimmykimmel/instagram

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney share daughter Jane, 9, and son Billy, 7.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

TMI?

On the Monday, August 12, episode of the "Politickin'" podcast, Jimmy Kimmel confessed to co-hosts Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch and Doug Hendrickson that his and wife Molly McNearney's son, Billy, is a little bit of a "weird kid."

Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel admitted his 7-year-old son Billy is a 'weird kid,' as he's 'constantly squeezing' his mom's butt.

The comedian, 56, gave an example of the 7-year-old's quirkiness by revealing with a laugh, "He's constantly squeezing his mother's a--. He says, 'It's so juicy.'"

The late-night talk show host also gave a positive update on the tot, who has undergone multiple surgeries due to a heart defect he was born with.

Source: @jimmykimmel/instagram

The TV star and wife Molly McNearney share two children together.

"He's a very funny kid, he's totally fine now. Hopefully he'll never have to have another surgery of any kind thanks to the Children's Hospital in L.A., which is a great hospital," the star raved.

The dad-of-four — who also has daughter Jane, 9, with his spouse, 46, and two older children with ex-wife Gina Kimmel — said "you'd never know" Billy was hospitalized "other than the scar on his chest."

Source: @jimmykimmel/instagram

Earlier this year, Billy underwent his third heart surgery.

The Emmy winner detailed his little one's health woes in 2017, revealing that the infant's condition — referred to as Tetralogy of Fallot, meaning there were four areas of trouble in the organ — was discovered shortly after he was born.

"The room started to fill up. More doctors, nurses, and equipment started coming in and they determined that he wasn’t getting enough oxygen into his blood. It’s a terrifying thing," he told viewers on an episode of his show.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel
At just 3 days old, the baby underwent emergency open heart surgery.

"Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain," the former Oscars host explained. "He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."

Source: mega

Kimmel and his wife married in 2013, marking the comedian's second marriage.

Billy had to undergo a second operation when he was 7 months old and then again more recently.

"We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," Kimmel raved in May.

One month before his third and hopefully final procedure, Kimmel asked fans to donate money to other children in need of medical attention.

"Billy turns 7 today and is doing great thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai. Billy is asking friends ‘to give $7 because I’m seven to help kids in the hospital.’ (he also wants a spy kit)," he noted. "His goal is ‘to raise $100 to help sick kids.’ If you’d like to donate — thank you and link in bio."

