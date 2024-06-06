OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Jimmy Kimmel Should Be Fearful of Donald Trump Retaliating Against Him If He's Reelected, Kamala Harris Warns

jimmy kimmel should be fearful of donald trump retaliating against him pp
Source: ABC;MEGA
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

VP Kamala Harris told Jimmy Kimmel that he should be nervous if Donald Trump is president again.

"Trump has made it pretty plain that he’s planning to go after his enemies or whatever you want to call them should he be re-elected," Kimmel said on his late-night show. "Realistically, what can he actually do to, oh, like, for example, me?"

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel should be fearful of donald trump retaliating against him
Source: mega

Kamala Harris said Jimmy Kimmel should be nervous if Donald Trump is president again.

"In all seriousness, Jimmy, you’re right to bring this up," Harris, 59, replied. "[Trump] has been very clear. He intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies."

"He admires dictators and says he’ll be a dictator on day one," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel mocks rumors donald trump wants jail
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel frequently discusses Donald Trump on his show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel then criticized Trump's arguments against the justice system.

"If President Biden has weaponized the justice system, why doesn't he get his son out of the trial?" Kimmel asked about the president's son Hunter Biden, who is currently on trial for felony charges related to a gun he bought in 2018. "Hunter is currently on trial."

"Couldn't he just snap his weaponized fingers and get him right out of that?" he added.

"The former president is a hypocrite," Harris responded.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump health concerns eyes
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Harris has been adamant on Trump, 77, not being president for a second time.

MORE ON:
kamala harris
Article continues below advertisement

While on The View in January, the ladies discussed how important voting is ahead of the 2024 election.

“President Obama reportedly has said that he thinks the Biden campaign is too complacent when it comes to Trump,” Joy Behar told the VP. “Representative Jim Clyburn has said the campaign isn’t breaking through the MAGA wall. Michelle Obama says she’s terrified, as we are, about the potential outcome of the election.”

“Now, are you scared?” Behar added. “What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again? And what are you going to do to stop the crazies?”

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris playfully dodges reporter question shrimp grits
Source: mega

Kamala Harris said she's 'scared' if Donald Trump becomes president again.

Article continues below advertisement

“I am scared as heck!” Harris candidly shared. “Which is why I’m traveling our country.”

“You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: Either without an opponent or scared,” she continued. “So on all of those points, yes, we should ALL be scared.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

However, Harris said she's hopeful the country will do the right thing and not vote for Trump.

"But as we know, and certainly this is a table of very powerful women. We don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it. Right. Yeah. So many of us know when we are scared for the future of our children, do we then stay in bed with the covers over our head? Nope. No we can’t. We cannot. We cannot. And this is where this election requires brightly that President Biden and I and and all of us who are part of this administration, we got to earn reelection," she noted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.