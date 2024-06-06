Jimmy Kimmel Should Be Fearful of Donald Trump Retaliating Against Him If He's Reelected, Kamala Harris Warns
VP Kamala Harris told Jimmy Kimmel that he should be nervous if Donald Trump is president again.
"Trump has made it pretty plain that he’s planning to go after his enemies or whatever you want to call them should he be re-elected," Kimmel said on his late-night show. "Realistically, what can he actually do to, oh, like, for example, me?"
"In all seriousness, Jimmy, you’re right to bring this up," Harris, 59, replied. "[Trump] has been very clear. He intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies."
"He admires dictators and says he’ll be a dictator on day one," she continued.
Kimmel then criticized Trump's arguments against the justice system.
"If President Biden has weaponized the justice system, why doesn't he get his son out of the trial?" Kimmel asked about the president's son Hunter Biden, who is currently on trial for felony charges related to a gun he bought in 2018. "Hunter is currently on trial."
"Couldn't he just snap his weaponized fingers and get him right out of that?" he added.
"The former president is a hypocrite," Harris responded.
As OK! previously reported, Harris has been adamant on Trump, 77, not being president for a second time.
- Megyn Kelly Mocks Kamala Harris for Trying to Seem Relatable by Telling Young Leaders to 'Kick That F------ Door Down’
- Kellyanne Conway Claims VP Kamala Harris Only 'Wants to Talk to Everybody from the Waist Down' on Campaign Trail
- 'Shrimp and Grits!': VP Kamala Harris Playfully Dodges Reporter's Questions About Hamas Cease-Fire Deal After Leaving Detroit Restaurant
While on The View in January, the ladies discussed how important voting is ahead of the 2024 election.
“President Obama reportedly has said that he thinks the Biden campaign is too complacent when it comes to Trump,” Joy Behar told the VP. “Representative Jim Clyburn has said the campaign isn’t breaking through the MAGA wall. Michelle Obama says she’s terrified, as we are, about the potential outcome of the election.”
“Now, are you scared?” Behar added. “What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again? And what are you going to do to stop the crazies?”
“I am scared as heck!” Harris candidly shared. “Which is why I’m traveling our country.”
“You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: Either without an opponent or scared,” she continued. “So on all of those points, yes, we should ALL be scared.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Harris said she's hopeful the country will do the right thing and not vote for Trump.
"But as we know, and certainly this is a table of very powerful women. We don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it. Right. Yeah. So many of us know when we are scared for the future of our children, do we then stay in bed with the covers over our head? Nope. No we can’t. We cannot. We cannot. And this is where this election requires brightly that President Biden and I and and all of us who are part of this administration, we got to earn reelection," she noted.