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Jimmy Kimmel's Guest Hosts Turn Late-Night Filler Into Political High-Wire Acts

Composite photo of Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Trump and Tiffany Haddish.
Source: MEGA

The guest-host rotation on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ fueled renewed political attention

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July 18 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

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Guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! is no longer just keeping the desk warm.

Kimmel announced in June that he would take his usual two-month summer break, with a rotating roster of guest hosts stepping in while the show continues.

Tiffany Haddish kicked off the run with a week of jokes that drew an annoyed response from the White House. Rosie O’Donnell, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-running celebrity foes, is set to close the rotation.

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel used Rosie O’Donnell’s guest-host announcement to deliver a jab at President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel used Rosie O’Donnell’s guest-host announcement to deliver a jab at President Donald Trump.

Kimmel made the political subtext clear when announcing O’Donnell.

“As a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here,” Kimmel said. “And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone.”

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A Chair With Consequences

Image of Tiffany Haddish spent her hosting stint mocking the president.
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Haddish spent her hosting stint mocking the president.

“Guest-host rotations are a high-risk, high-reward play,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“Every new host resets the show's voice for a night, and that unpredictability is exactly what makes moments go viral, for better or worse,” she explained.

That is what happened with Haddish. During her week behind the desk, she mocked Trump’s attempt to get involved in a World Cup decision for Team USA, only for the team to lose.

“It seems like everything Trump touches dies — which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f----- up,” Haddish joked.

When USA Today asked the White House for comment, spokesperson Davis Ingle responded, “Who the h--- is Tiffany Haddish?”

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Tiffany Haddish Finds the Clip

Image of Experts said guest hosts brought fresh risks and viral moments.
Source: MEGA

Experts said guest hosts brought fresh risks and viral moments.

Haddish ended her week by celebrating the backlash without naming Trump.

“I’ve had the best time this week,” she said. “I made some new friends. I told some jokes that p----- off the White House.”

She then added one last line: “And now, I can go back to making the president mad just by being a successful Black woman.”

For Philip, the guest-host chair can function like a live audition.

“A rotating chair is essentially a series of real-time auditions, and audiences can feel when someone is swinging for a clip versus genuinely carrying the format,” she said.

Rosie O’Donnell Is the Next Test

Image of Rosie O’Donnell’s return to late-night television highlighted her public feud with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O’Donnell’s return to late-night television highlighted her public feud with Donald Trump.

O’Donnell brings her own long history with Trump. She criticized him long before his 2016 presidential campaign, and he has repeatedly attacked her in return.

When he announced his break, Kimmel also nodded to his own recent clash with the administration, in which his program was briefly suspended.

“I will be taking the next two months off,” he said, adding, “This time voluntarily.”

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