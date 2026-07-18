Jimmy Kimmel's Guest Hosts Turn Late-Night Filler Into Political High-Wire Acts

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Guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! is no longer just keeping the desk warm. Kimmel announced in June that he would take his usual two-month summer break, with a rotating roster of guest hosts stepping in while the show continues. Tiffany Haddish kicked off the run with a week of jokes that drew an annoyed response from the White House. Rosie O’Donnell, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-running celebrity foes, is set to close the rotation.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel used Rosie O’Donnell’s guest-host announcement to deliver a jab at President Donald Trump.

Kimmel made the political subtext clear when announcing O’Donnell. “As a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here,” Kimmel said. “And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone.”

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A Chair With Consequences

Source: MEGA Tiffany Haddish spent her hosting stint mocking the president.

“Guest-host rotations are a high-risk, high-reward play,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Every new host resets the show's voice for a night, and that unpredictability is exactly what makes moments go viral, for better or worse,” she explained. That is what happened with Haddish. During her week behind the desk, she mocked Trump’s attempt to get involved in a World Cup decision for Team USA, only for the team to lose. “It seems like everything Trump touches dies — which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f----- up,” Haddish joked. When USA Today asked the White House for comment, spokesperson Davis Ingle responded, “Who the h--- is Tiffany Haddish?”

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Tiffany Haddish Finds the Clip

Source: MEGA Experts said guest hosts brought fresh risks and viral moments.

Haddish ended her week by celebrating the backlash without naming Trump. “I’ve had the best time this week,” she said. “I made some new friends. I told some jokes that p----- off the White House.” She then added one last line: “And now, I can go back to making the president mad just by being a successful Black woman.” For Philip, the guest-host chair can function like a live audition. “A rotating chair is essentially a series of real-time auditions, and audiences can feel when someone is swinging for a clip versus genuinely carrying the format,” she said.

Rosie O’Donnell Is the Next Test

Source: MEGA Rosie O’Donnell’s return to late-night television highlighted her public feud with Donald Trump.