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Tiffany Haddish Says White House Backlash Means She Has Finally Become Jimmy Kimmel

Composite photo of Tiffany Haddish and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Haddish suggested Jimmy Kimmel bring President Donald Trump as his Emmy date.

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July 12 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Tiffany Haddish is settling into Jimmy Kimmel’s chair by picking a fight with the White House.

While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 8, Haddish congratulated the show’s staff on earning six Emmy nominations, then suggested Kimmel should bring President Donald Trump as his date.

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Image of The guest host mocked Donald Trump during her monologue.
Source: MEGA

The guest host mocked Donald Trump during her monologue.

“Jimmy, I hope you do the right thing and take Donald Trump as your date,” she said. “No one’s given you more material than that dude. He’s the best writer you got.”

The joke came after Haddish spent the week roasting Trump just as Kimmel regularly has.

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The White House Responds

Image of The White House responded to Tiffany Haddish's late-night joke.
Source: MEGA

The White House responded to Tiffany Haddish's late-night joke.

Haddish also said she learned the White House had responded to one of her jokes from the previous night.

“The president is very focused on issues that matter right now. And apparently I’m one of them,” she said. “I got a shout-out from the White House today.”

On July 7, Haddish mocked Trump for inserting himself into the FIFA World Cup on behalf of the U.S. team, only for the team to lose to Belgium afterward.

“It seems like everything Trump touches dies, which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f---ed up,” she joked.

Haddish said a USA Today reporter asked the White House for comment. Spokesperson Davis Ingle responded, “Who the h--- is Tiffany Haddish?”

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Tiffany Haddish Fires Back

Image of The comedian fired back after being dismissed by spokesperson Davis Ingle.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The comedian fired back after being dismissed by spokesperson Davis Ingle.

“Who am I? Huh? Huh? I’m the b---h you walk past to get to your coach seat motherf---er! Who am I? Who am I? I’m a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. That’s who,” she said, showing her May 2026 cover.

Then she turned the question back on Ingle.

“Who the f--- is Davis Ingle?” Haddish asked. “Is that a new character on Little House on the Prairie? But your a-- is in the White House. You’re in the wrong house.”

The moment gave Haddish exactly the kind of late-night clash Kimmel has become known for during Trump’s second term.

“This is the day that I finally become Jimmy Kimmel!” she joked.

A Familiar Jimmy Kimmel Fight

Image of Tiffany Haddish joked she had finally become Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Tiffany Haddish joked she had finally become Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel has been a frequent target of MAGA criticism. He was pulled off the air in September 2025 after remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder, and Trump and Melania Trump later renewed calls for his cancellation after a joke about the first lady.

Haddish had one practical question if the same thing happened to her.

“If the president pulls me off the air,” she asked, “do I still get paid for the whole week?”

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