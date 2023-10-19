J.K. Rowling Jokes About Prison Life After Claiming She'd 'Happily' Go to Jail for Her Anti-Trans Views
JK Rowling boasted that she would "happily" serve time behind bars for her transphobic remarks in a public back-and-forth on social media.
The interaction began when the Harry Potter author shared an image that read, "Repeat after us: Trans women are women," with Rowling penning the word "no" in response.
In the comments section, a user replied that everyone who disagrees with Rowling should vote for the Labour Party. This appeared to be in response to reports that certain members of the political party wanted to make it illegal to purposefully misgender someone by classifying it as a type of hate crime.
"I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex," Rowling responded. "Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet."
Despite pushback from critics, the author continued to casually joke about what her life in prison might be like.
"Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens," she posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, after a follower asked her what job she'd want to be given while incarcerated.
"Laundry might be a problem," she added. "I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though."
A fan joined in, "Imagine getting shanked by JK," prompting Rowling to reply, "That made me laugh so hard I scared my husband."
And while some followers voiced their support for the controversial writer, others slammed Rowling for her repeated, offensive comments about the transgender community.
"ok go to prison then @jk_rowling," one user quipped, and another wrote, "being a proud [transphobe] is just so evil."
"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Transphobia," another joked sarcastically, while a fourth said, "I wish I could turn back time and purposely make Harry Potter flop. She does not deserve that. She's trash."
Rowling's critics on social media aren't the only ones who have spoken out against her for her transphobic comments. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe made his opinions clear in a statement released in 2020.
"Transgender women are women," he said at the time. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."